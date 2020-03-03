The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian MPs, health officials claim Tehran is underreporting coronavirus

A World Health Organization (WHO) technical team flew into Tehran to help with the response in the country with the most deaths outside China, where the flu-like disease originated.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 3, 2020 16:11
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
One of the worst-hit nations by the coronavirus, Iran, most recently reported 2,336 infections, with 77 deaths, occurring as a direct cause of the outbreak within the country.
The new figures, which were released on state-run television on Tuesday, produced 835 new cases and 11 deaths within a day - the day before that, Tehran reported 523 new cases and 12 new deaths. These figures released over the course of the past two days have brought death rates down from 10 percent to a less alarming 3 percent, matching the ratios being reported out of China and other countries.
However, Iranian members of parliament and health officials allege that the government is grossly underreporting death tolls as well as the spread of the contagion to the public, according to a report by Radio Farda.
According to the report, head of the Health Authority in the Golestan Province Dr. Abdolreza Fazel stated that there have been 594 reported coronavirus cases in his province alone.
Iranian MP Gholam Ali Jafarzadeh Imanabadi, from Rasht, stated that within the Gilan Province all the hospitals are currently at capacity with coronavirus patients. Pharmacies are also short of gloves and other supplies.
Imanabadi added that the official figures are "something like a joke," urging the media to focus their attention away from Qom, where the virus is believed to have originated, to other provinces such as Gilan, which he alleges the situation is critical.
Imanabadi alleged that government officials have been downplaying the extent of the virus, posing a serious threat to public health. He stated that this type of misinformation has led to flagrant procedural errors in containing the virus within the country.
According to the report, quarantine procedures in Gilan started ten days after the initial outbreak in Qom. The Rasht MP also added that many of the deaths caused by the outbreak have not been registered as such, and this has led to some unsafe burial practices, possibly leading to additional cases.
Additionally, with the extent of the outbreak being kept from becoming public knowledge, travel throughout the country has been unregulated, which is an effective tool to use in order to keep the virus from spreading to unaffected regions. With this in mind, Imanabadi noted there have been over 700,000 Iranians who have traveled to the Gilan province from other parts of the country since the outbreak began in Qom.
Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday that police will now be controlling traffic to and from the affected areas - the areas, however, were not specified in the report.
Other members of parliament including Qom MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, who tested positive for the coronavirus himself, also accused the government of underplaying figures. Farahani said that at least ten people die in Qom every day as a direct result of the outbreak, contradicting government reports.
Other eyebrow raisers have been reported as well. For example, the cause of death of a 25-year-old nurse in Gilan was initially and officially reported to be the effect of normal "flu-like symptoms," however, seven days after her death it was established that she died from the coronavirus.
Instances like this have led many to wonder if medical supplies are being allocated fairly, considering "well-connected individuals" such as members of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family received their coronavirus tests immediately after experiencing symptoms, whereas the deceased nurse wasn't diagnosed until a week after she died. 
Some question if these failures have been made partially out of incompetence, with a Health Ministry that does not know how to find, quarantine or test the sick.
On Tuesday, the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand, was infected by the coronavirus spread, according to the ILNA news agency.
Others, such as another MP from Gilan, noted that coronavirus samples are first being sent to Tehran which significantly delays results from returning to the surrounding provinces - in what would logically be deemed a time sensitive situation.
A spokesperson for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the public would have to wait a few more weeks before the warm weather reduces the effects of the outbreak, however, experts deny that temperature has any effect on the coronavirus.
According to a Jerusalem Post report, Iranian official Ahmad Amirabadi said there had been up to 50 deaths in Iran from coronavirus on February 24. However, the regime condemned the critic for spreading the news, claiming that only 12 had died from the virus and that there were only 61 cases in the country.
This would mean that for five days Iran has known that there were likely more cases concentrated in the holy city of Qom, where religious pilgrims gather.
The country soon moved to shut down schools and universities, which will continue until the end of this week. But Iranians and other pilgrims who came to Qom and became sick with the virus were probably already on the move.
They would have flown back to Iraq’s Najaf and via Dubai to Bahrain, as well as arriving in Kuwait and Oman. Iran did not inform its neighbors until it was too late. By that time, Turkish government officials were already warning that there might be 750 cases in Iran.
A World Health Organization (WHO) technical team flew into Tehran to help with the response in the country with the most deaths outside China, where the flu-like disease originated.
During its week-long visit, the four-person WHO team is to meet health officials and visit facilities and laboratories dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Seth J. Frantzman and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Tehran coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by