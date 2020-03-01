The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian Shias lick, kiss shrines in defiance of coronavirus outbreak

The epicenter of the outbreak in Iran, Qom, is a religious city home to several shrines. Access to the shrines remains open as some reports place the death toll in Iran in the hundreds.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 1, 2020 20:54
A medical team sprays disinfectant to sanitize Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A medical team sprays disinfectant to sanitize Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Videos spreading on social media are showing Iranians kissing and licking Shi'ite shrines throughout the country as many call to close the shrines amid a severe coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic.
The epicenter of the outbreak in Iran, Qom, is a religious city home to several shrines. Access to the shrines remains open as some reports place the death toll in Iran in the hundreds.
“Stop scaring the people this much with coronavirus,” said one man as he filmed himself at the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom, attacking those who have stopped visiting the shrine due to outbreak. The man then kissed the walls of the entrance of the shrine. “Stop toying with people’s beliefs, coronavirus is nothing in the Shia shrines.”
 
The representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Qom has urged Iranians to visit the shrine, calling it a "place of healing." “We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases,” said cleric Mohammad Saeedi, according to Al Arabiya.
Another video shared on social media shows a man licking the shrine to "take in all the coronavirus."
A video from the city of Mashhad, shows a man licking the Imam Reza shrine and saying, "I have come to lick the Imam Reza shrine so that I contract this disease and allow others to visit the shrine with peace of mind." The man was later arrested, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.
The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the death toll due to the coronavirus has risen to 54 with 978 people infected. The actual death toll may be much higher, as the BBC reported on Friday that at least 210 people had died due to the virus. The Islamic Republic has been accused of concealing information and not reporting the actual number of infections and deaths, with the actual number of infections possibly amounting to over 10,000 people.
Disinfectants are in short supply throughout the country, with a Tehran city official warning that "standard" disinfectants that were used to spray metro trains and buses have run out and now "non-standard" chemical solutions are being used, according to Radio Farda. The price for disinfectants has skyrocketed and is now out of reach for many Iranians.
Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki complained to President Hassan Rouhani, saying that ministry officials have had to "look day and night to find masks from merchants and smugglers, with very high prices," according to Radio Farda.
Schools and universities throughout the country have been closed for several days and sporting events and concerts are being cancelled, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.


Tags Iran coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by