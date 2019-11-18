Iranians use Israeli app Waze in recent round of protests – report

After the Iranian government announced Friday that it would double the gasoline price, riots have broken all over the country. Iranians have taken their frustration with the new policy both to social media and to the streets, among others, by deliberately creating traffic jams – and according to the Italian daily La Repubblica, the Israeli navigation app Waze has been instrumental in this protest.La Repubblica reported on Sunday that the protesters managed to communicate where to drive and leave their cars to maximize the disruption using Waze.
New York Times journalist Farnaz Fassihi also tweeted a screenshot of Google Maps depicting Tehran's traffic jams. Iranian internet access was curbed this week on the orders of a state security council, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported, an attempt apparently aimed at preventing protesters from communicating with each other and sharing video on social media. Internet observatory NetBlocks said on Sunday connectivity had fallen to just 5% of ordinary levels.
The move was condemned by the U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.According to a 2018 report by Calcalist, Tehran authorities attempted to block the use of Waze in Iran in the past, claiming that the app, which was acquired by Google in 2013, was developed by Israeli intelligence services. At the end of October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that following tighter US sanctions, Iran was expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5% this year and 5.1% next year.In announcing the rise in the gasoline price, the Iranian government said the decision was intended to raise around $2.55 billion a year for extra subsidies to 18 million families - or roughly 60 million Iranians on low incomes.According to the NYT, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also stated Iran faced a deficit amounting to nearly two-thirds of its annual $45 billion budget. On Monday, Iranian Revolutionary Guards warned anti-government protesters of "decisive" action if unrest does not cease.Reuters contributed to this report.
#IranProtests Day 3:— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) November 17, 2019
Video from Shiraz from Saturday. Internet & phone apps are blocked today, making it hard for people to send us videos. pic.twitter.com/hcqo7lAasE
#TehranProtests Day 3: Google map of Tehran showing nearly all major roads blocked. pic.twitter.com/er8gvmaSQY— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) November 17, 2019
