The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian-backed militias may have killed 500 protesters in Iraq

As many as 550 protesters have been killed in Iraq since protesters began in October.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 10:40
Iraqi demonstrators lift up a man who was killed during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, January 21, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY/FILE PHOTO)
Iraqi demonstrators lift up a man who was killed during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, January 21, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY/FILE PHOTO)
 As many as 550 protesters have been killed in Iraq since protesters began in October, the Iraqi Commission for Human Rights revealed on Monday. Overall figures are likely higher because the data only begins on October 30 and many protesters were killed in October. The report reveals that 2 people have been murdered in assassinations. Many of these killings were carried out by Iranian-backed militias, operating with impunity against the protesters.
Since October Iraq has tried to blame a “third party” for killing protesters. But many protesters have clashed with elements of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) which are a group of mostly Shi’ite militias, many linked to Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US has accused Qais Khazali of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq of being one of those behind suppressing protests. Other groups within the PMU such as Kataib Hezbollah and Hadi al-Amiri’s Badr have also been involved. Protesters have targeted the offices of these militias.
The militias gained strength after 2014 when many young men joined to fight ISIS. However after the war on ISIS largely ended in 2017 the PMU used its forces to punish the Kurdistan region for an independence reference, taking over Kirkuk. They also took over rural areas around Sunni cities, setting up checkpoints. They have been  accused of numerous abuses and operating secret prisons and trafficking weapons via their own storehouses to Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, leader of Kataib Hezbollah, established offices in Syria and bases and Qais Khazali went to Lebanon to threaten Israel in 2017. The US killed Muhandis on January 3 alongside IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.
The PMU have played a key role suppressing protesters, often using snipers and plainclothed men with guns. Protesters have shown videos of these attacks. In recent weeks Iraqi political leader Muqtada al-Sadr has begun working with the PMU and Badr to arrange anti-US protests. None of the protesters linked to Sadr or Badr were killed on December 31 or January 23 in mass rallies, showing that it is only the other protesters, many of them critical of Iran, who are targeted. This means  that Iranian-backed militias are likely behind hundreds of deaths in Iraq. Sadr has now called for an end to the protests which could lead to a new crackdown.


Tags Iran Iraq iraq news ISIS assassination Iraqi protesters
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by