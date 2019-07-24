Iranian model convicted of 148 lashes escapes to Paris - watch

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An Iranian model was forced to leave Tehran for breaking the country’s Islamic clothing law restrictions, according to a feature news report by i24.





"Neggzia" said that modeling is both her dream and her passion.

“When I am working in the job I love, I feel alive again,” she told i24.

She had been a model for years, starting her career in Iran. At first, she followed Islam’s strict clothing guidelines, but soon she started wearing lighter and sexier clothes. Then, one day she was arrested and sentenced to jail time and 148 lashes for photos taken of her in lingerie.

Neggzia fled to Turkey and then eventually to France. But when she arrived in Paris, she had no money and was forced to live on the streets.

“I was all the time crying and saying what am I doing here,” she said in the TV interview. “I miss my family, I miss this, why?

“It was crazy, I miss so many crazy people that did so many bad things to me.”

Sleeping in the park in the winter, Neggzia recalled her life in Tehran, where she had a home, a car and a job.

She tried to commit suicide three times but each time something happened that stopped her from completing the act.

Then, about a month ago, a light at the end of the tunnel appeared: Neggzia received refugee status and is now allowed to stay in France for 10 years.

According to i24, she is not looking for handouts. She believes this is her destiny, and her one wish is that she can reach success by herself, without any help.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



