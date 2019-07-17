Iranian official in Syria: Israel does not have a future in the region

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad meets with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
(photo credit: SANA/REUTERS)
Syrian President Bashar Assad met in Damascus with Special Assistant of the Speaker of Iran's Shura Council for Political Affairs Hussein Amir Abdullahian, the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, Assad reiterated his support for the Islamic Republic against the "aggressive policies of the American administration."
However, according to the pro-Ayatollah Iranian news agency Mehr, Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were also discussed over the meeting.
Mehr quoted Abdullahian describing "the occupying regime of Israel as a destabilizer cancer and the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region." He added that "the Zionists do not have a future in the region."
The Iranian official also called the peace plan promoted by the US administration "a new conspiracy to redraw the map of the region."
According to the report, Assad expressed his gratitude for the Islamic Republic's backing and added that Syria would "deepen its privileged and strategic ties with Iran."
