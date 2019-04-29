Iranians evacuate after unidentified aircraft seen in east Syria

A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016. .
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran began evacuating headquarters in Deir al-Zor area in eastern Syria on Sunday after unidentified aircraft flew over the area for 30 minutes, local news agency Deir EzZor 24 reported.
Local sources told Deir EzZor 24 that the aircraft were not Russian, Iranian or Syrian. A large presence of military vehicles has been reported in the area since the aircraft were spotted.
The sources stated that the aircraft did not carry out any attacks, but just circled the area for 30 minutes and then left. No shots were fired at the planes.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>