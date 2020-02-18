Iran’s Ayatollah claims 'wealthy Zionists' control America

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei claimed that “wealthy Zionists” control America in a tweet on Tuesday. He said that America has reached the “peak of arrogance” and that it is also controlled by “corporate owners” which makes it a “manifestation of oppression, abhorred by the world.” The attack in Zionists is the Iranian regimes usual rhetoric but the claim that “Zionists” control America is intended to push antisemitic conspiracy theories while hiding behind the official anti-Israel line of the regime. The official slogan of some of Iran’s allies, such as the Houthis in Yemen, is “death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews.”Khamenei wrote the tweet as part of Iran’s commemoration of the US killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian leader has slammed Jews before. He claims the US “Deal of the Century” is “satanic” and that it includes the “Jewishization” of Jerusalem. On February 8 he tweeted about the “Bani Nadir Jews, Quran says that God struck the enemies a blow from where they didn’t expect it.” He connected this “blow” against “the Jews” with recent Iranian actions. The Bani Nadir were a Jewish tribe in Arabia at the time of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed.At the same time the Ayatollah said last year that Iran is not antisemitic and that Jews live safely in Iran. In June 2019 he contrasted Iran’s treatment of Jews with “certain old Arab leaders who believed Jews should be thrown into the sea.” He says Iran is only opposed to the “Zionist” regime.