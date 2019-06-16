Iran's Guardian Council sends children citizenship bill back to Parliament

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Iranian Guardian Council said over the weekend that it rejected and sent a bill back to the Iranian parliament that would allow all Iranian mothers married to foreign citizens to have the ability to transfer their Iranian citizenship onto their children or spouses, according to the Council's website.



The Guardian Council is willing to pass the bill with certain amendments. Amendments such as foreign husbands, fathers and children will have the ability to earn Iranian citizenship, but only if the request is given government approval, citing "security" issues - including the over three-million Afghani immigrants currently living in the country, some who are married to Iranian women.

The council's main idea is to allow the government to legally hold discretion over who has the ability to gain Iranian citizenship, based on marriage, birth, security concerns, etc.Iran is one of a handful of countries who "do not allow mothers to confer their citizenship on their children with no or very limited exceptions," according to a 2019 UNHCR report.The bill was passed by a sweeping majority in the Iranian parliament during May of this year. However the council, consisting of a twelve-member group clerics and jurists, declined the version of the bill and sent it back to the parliament.All regulations, statutes, laws and decrees must considered by the Guardian Council - as they are taxed by the Islamic republic with the responsibility of overseeing and vetting both legislation and elections, and parliament powers are limited in Iran.Parliament will amend the bill and send it back to the Guardian Council for further review."Thousands of children were left out in the cold... with this law things would have cleared up for them," said sociologist Mohammad Reza Jalaeipour in an IRNA interview. "Some of them can't have driving licenses, some of them can't have social security."

