Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say Trump's Middle East peace plan will fail

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018.
(photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that the Washington's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan was doomed to failure and said the Palestinian resistance movement will firmly respond to those who proposed such deal.
U.S. President Trump has touted the plan as the "deal of the century" but Palestinian officials have already spurned the U.S. effort, which they believe will be heavily biased in favor of Israel.
Trump’s team, headed by his Middle East adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, is set to unveil the plan at an international investment conference in Bahrain in late June.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency that the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was "withdrawal of Zionists from the occupied lands, and return of Palestinian refugees to hold free elections".
Any other plan will fail, the statement said, adding that "fighters in the Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine will firmly respond to those who proposed the deal of the century and traitors who are trying to normalise ties with Zionist regime".
Opposition to Israel is a touchstone of belief for Shi’ite-led Iran, which backs Palestinian and Lebanese Islamist militant groups opposed to peace with Israel, which Tehran refuses to recognize.
President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks carried by the state television on Wednesday that “The deal of the century would in reality be a bankruptcy of the century for those who proposed it."
Israel, the United States and its chief Sunni Arab ally Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of fomenting tension in the Middle East and of sponsoring terrorism. This is denied by Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: "Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America's to give away nor Israel's to take. And NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>