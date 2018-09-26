September 26 2018
|
Tishrai, 17, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Iran's Rouhani at U.N. dismisses U.S. sanctions as 'psychological warfare'

"We do not wish to go to war with American forces anywhere in the region," Rouhani said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2018 20:37
1 minute read.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded to US President Donald Trump's pledge to impose  "tougher than ever before" sanctions on Iran, in a speech at the United Nations Wednesday.

There is "nothing new" in the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Rouhani said, and dismissed them as intended to put psychological pressure on Iran.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


However, Rouhani said that Iran does not seek direct confrontation with the United States. "We do not wish to go to war with American forces anywhere in the region," he said.

Rouhani added that Iran will remain in the 2015 nuclear deal "as long as it serves its interests."

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Trump warned Iran that his administration will soon go beyond previous sanctions regimes by imposing the "toughest" financial penalties ever designed.

Chairing a session of the UN Security Council on nonproliferation in New York, the president continued his rhetorical broadside of the Islamic Republic for a second day after undressing Tehran the day before in a speech to the General Assembly.

"The Iranian regime exports violence, terror and turmoil. It illicitly procures sensitive items to advance its ballistic missile program," Trump said, calling on international partners to pressure Iran to end its missile work. The president once again criticized a nuclear deal with Iran endorsed by the council three years ago as a "horrible, one-sided deal allowed Iran to continue its path to a bomb and gave Iran a financial lifeline when they needed it the most."

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


Michael Wilner contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A Patriot anti-missile system deployed in a joint U.S. and Israeli military outpost in Jaffa, south
September 26, 2018
Pentagon to remove Patriot missile defense systems from the Middle East

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut