Iran's Zarif claims Israeli rocket test was a nuke 'aimed at Iran'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter Friday night to set an egregious claim that Israel's rocket propulsion system test completed yesterday was actually a nuclear test "aimed at Iran.""Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran," Zarif said on Twitter. "E3 & US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia—armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes—but has fits of apoplexy over our conventional & defensive ones."Israel conducted an experimental test of its rocket propulsion system from a military base located in the center of Israel on Friday, the Defense Ministry said.Images shared on social media showed a projectile streaking through the sky.The launching, conducted in the early morning hours, was planned in advance and carried out as planned. According to Channel 13, Ben-Gurion International Airport diverted air traffic during the test to allow for the system to be fired safely.There was no comment on whether or not the test was successful nor what system was tested but some speculated that it may be the surface-to-surface Jericho system, an intercontinental ballistic missile which according to foreign reports can support a nuclear payload.