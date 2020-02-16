The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqi Nujaba militia: Countdown to attacks on US forces has begun

"We are closer than you think," the group claimed in a tweet.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 00:30
Iraqi people burn a U.S. flag and a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump in a protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, in Kirkuk, Iraq, December 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)
Iraqi people burn a U.S. flag and a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump in a protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, in Kirkuk, Iraq, December 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)
Iraq’s pro-Iranian Harakat Hezbollah threatened the US. In a tweet showing a US armored vehicle at night the group claimed that “we are closer than you think.” The leader of Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi has said that the countdown to achieve Iraq’s “sovereignty” had begun, a reference to removing US forces. He showed an image of US Reaper and Predator drone flight paths.

The US sanctioned Nujaba in March of last year, part of a series of sanctions against Iran’s IRGC and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. For instance Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s leader Qais Khazali was also sanctioned in December. These militias have tens of thousands of members and are linked to Iran. They fought ISIS and  helped form the Popular Mobilization Units. They are now an official arm of the Iraqi security forces. However they have their own munitions warehouses and some are often directly loyal to Iran’s leadership. The US killed Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3. Soleimani helped organize the militias in Iraq, and Muhandis was deputy commander of the PMU. The PMU is also called the Hashd al-Sha’abi. Most of its members are Shi’ites.

In the recent tweet by Nasral Shammari, spokesman of the group, a US armored vehicle that appears to be Stryker is seen on night vision.  Nujaba has written text on the photo they claim was taken on February 2. The caption and tweet notes that “we are closer than you think". The implication is clear. Nujaba is threatening US forces at Ayn al-Assad and other bases. A rocket was fired at the K-1 base near Kirkuk over the weekend. Iran launched ballistic missiles at Ayn al-Assad on January 8, giving more than 100 Americans cuncussions.


The recent tweets by Nujaba suggest that the “countdown” to attacks on US forces has begun. They call the Americans “occupation forces” and say that Iraq must not be interfered with by outside  powers. “His eminence, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Resistance, Al-Nujaba movement, Sheikh AKram Al-Kaabi” was quoted as saying the response will come. That means a response to the US. They say the “empire of resistance,” which means Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis and PMU in Iraq, may strike at the US. Iran’s IRGC Aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the same thing over the weekend and Nasrallah and the IRGC chief Hossein Salami have made similar comments in the last 48 hours.

The calls by Nujaba have increased in the last week. They speak of the “blood of the martyrs at Baghdad airport,” a reference to where Soleimani was killed. The increase in rhetoric clearly shows they want to strike at the US. Al-Kaabi has also shown images of flight paths of US drones. It is not clear how he obtained them. Nujaba appears to be coordinating closely with Iran on its next moves against the US, as indicated by its own statements and history.

The US considers Al-Kaabi a major figure in Iran’s role  in Iraq. It says he is a former member of Asaib Ahl al-Haq and was involved in attacks on US forces before 2011. He was born in 1977 and formed Nujaba in 2012. He has helped support the Syrian regime and is a key part of the PMU, alongside Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib and the Badr Organization. In 2018 he threatened to target the US in Iraq. The US says it designated him a terrorists in 2018. He is already on the Pentagon’s radar as a threat and part of the web of  pro-Iranian threats  to US forces in Iraq. The US has singled him out, alongside Khazali and Badr’s Hadi al-Amiri as keys to Iran’s role in Iraq.


Tags Iraq United States militia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by