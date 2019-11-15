Islamic Jihad adds new rocket to arsenal

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced the introduction of the new Buraq 120 rocket to its arsenal on Thursday, according the Shehab News Agency."We announce the introduction of a new Buraq 120 for the first time for military service, a purely Palestinian jihadist industry," the group said in a statement posted on its channel on Telegram. "The hands of its fighters in all military units are still on the trigger and operate according to an integrated military system and are at the disposal of the movement's leadership."The group added that the death of their leader, Bahaa Abu al-Ata, following a successful attack by the IDF would only increase their strength and solidarity, stressing that the leadership of the companies in a meeting and a permanent assessment of what is happening in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and occupied Jerusalem.The statement also thanked their ally, the Islamic Republic of Iran, for supporting Palestinian resistance in various forms.