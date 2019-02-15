Islamic scholar says fighting Jews in Israel is a religious mandate

Islamic scholar claims religious duty to fight Jews..
Gaza scholar Dr. Muhammad Suleiman Al-Farra, a lecturer at the Shari'a and Law College of the Islamic University of Gaza, said in an interview aired on Al-Aqsa TV that it is a religious duty to “strive to fight them [the Jews], using any means that might enable us to get to them anywhere in our pure land.”
The interview, which was aired on February 3rd and posted on YouTube with English translation by Middle East Media Research Institute earlier this week, shows Al-Farra telling the interviewee that, “When the time Allah gave runs out, fighting them will become mandatory” - and that time is now.
“This applies to plundering the Jews who drove out our fathers and forefathers," he said. “Kill the polytheists wherever you may find them.”
He said that according to religious ruling, all of Israel is “a battlefield between us and the Jews. Therefore, we must strive to fight them, using any means that might enable us to get to them anywhere in our pure land.”
Dr. Al-Farra is a member of the Palestine Islamic Scholars Association and the International Union of Muslim Scholars, which is headed by Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian Islamic theologian based in Doha, Qatar, and chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars.
