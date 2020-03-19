The Israeli authorities and the Palestinian Authority on Thursday denied rumors that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons have been diagnosed with the coronavirus

The Israel Prison Service said that four inmates held at Megiddo Prison have been isolated after they were suspected of having been in contact with an ill prisoner last week. It said the four inmates did not show any symptoms of the disease, but were nevertheless placed in isolation as a precautionary measure in accordance with the guidelines published by the Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Commission also denied the rumors and said no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among the prisoners held by Israel.

Kadri Abu Bakr, head of the commission, said his group was told by the Israeli Ministry of Health that the rumors were baseless. He called on the Israeli authorities to increase precautionary measures in the prisons to protect the inmates. Abu Bakr also urged the Israeli authorities to release ill prisoners, women and minors.

The rumors about the coronavirus cases in Megiddo Prison appeared on a number of Palestinian social media platforms. The rumors are apparently aimed at pressuring Israel to release Palestinian prisoners in light of the outbreak of the virus.

Abu Obedia, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, Izaddin Al-Qassam, held Israel responsible for the safety and health of the Palestinian prisoners. “The life and safety of the prisoners is a red line,” Abu Obedia cautioned on Twitter. He called on Israel to release all the prisoners on the pretext that it was unable to protect them from diseases.

In response to the rumors, several Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip called on the international community, human rights organizations and the World Health Organization to “move quickly to save the lives of the Palestinian prisoners. The factions held Israel fully responsible for the lives of the prisoners and demanded their immediate release.

“Our heroic prisoners are at the top of the Palestinian resistance’s priorities, and we will continue to use all options to release them,” the factions said in a statement. “We will not abandon our duty to defend their rights.”

Last week PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called for the immediate release of Palestinian prisoners, especially the sick and those suffering from permanent diseases.

Shtayyeh said he will send a message to the International Committee of the Red Cross to ask them to work to release the prisoners and ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the PA government announced on Thursday that three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the West Bank. It said two female students from Jerusalem and Ramallah who returned from France tested positive for the virus, while another case was discovered in Nablus.

The total number of Palestinians infected with the virus stood at 47 by Thursday morning, PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said.