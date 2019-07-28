Israel, US carry out successful test of Arrow-3 missile over Alaska.
(photo credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)
In face of Iran's continued development of long-range missiles, Israel and the United States completed a series of tests of the new long-range Arrow-3 ballistic missile defense system in Alaska, including the successful interception of an "enemy" target.
The series of experiments over the course of 10 days saw three successful interceptions. It was the first time that such a test took place outside of Israeli territory and took place at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska.
In the exercise the system was tested against targets similar in behavior to advanced ballistic missiles being developed by Iran and future threats which Israel might face. Israel and the United States remain concerned that Iran has continued to work on both its nuclear program as well as its ballistic missile program despite international criticism.
The series of experiments successfully demonstrated the missile’s capability against exo-atmospheric targets. An American AN-TPY2 radar participated in the test and successfully demonstrated operational connectivity between the systems.
“Ten challenging years of development have culminated in this moment: the Arrow 3 weapon system completed a test campaign, during which an Arrow 3 interceptor completed full interception of the target,”said Moshe Patel, the director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization.
“In addition, the fact that the tests were conducted in Alaska, tens of thousands of kilometers away from Israel, is another significant achievement that demonstrates the operational capabilities of the Arrow 3 system to successfully face any threat,” he added.
“These successful tests mark a major milestone in the development of the Arrow Weapon System,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill. “This unique success in Alaska provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defeat the developing threats in the region. We are committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats.”
The Ministry of Defense delayed in the United States last year following consultations between Washington and Jerusalem “in order to achieve maximum readiness” for the field test. At the time KTOO news reported that the test would be part of the $80 million contract between MDA and the Alaska Aerospace Corp.
In March Patel said that the test was to take place in Alaska because of the “limited ability” Israel had to shut down airspace from commercial airlines over the Mediterrean Sea for the test.
“Arrow 3 is too big for the state of Israel,” Patel told an audience at a panel discussion. “It is supposed to be good against nuclear threats that are coming from Iran. (But) we have limitations in our arena to conduct flight tests because of safety.”
Channel 13’s Barak Ravid first reported on the visit Friday night and quoted unnamed Israeli officials as saying this was not a usual diplomatic visit to one of the US states, but rather a “much more important and even dramatic” trip.
According to the report, the visit was concerning an issue “at the core of the US-Israel security relationship” and has to deal with cooperation regarding the threat from Iran.
“Israel and the U.S. have a robust security relationship and vast cooperation on issues ranging from intelligence sharing to missile defense. The event Dermer traveled to Alaska for is another testament for the upgrade in the U.S.-Israel cooperation against Iran,” officials were quoted as saying.
With rising tensions with the Islamic Republic, on Friday Tehran test-fired a Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile
from the country’s south-eastern coastline along the Gulf of Oman before falling 1,000 km away in northern Iran.
In light of the growing missile threat the two allies have worked together to develop several missile defense systems, including the Arrow 3 which is one of the joint programs between Israel and the United States, was co-managed by the US Missile Defense Agency and IMDO, a division of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.
Israel last carried out a successful test in January.
The primary contractor for the integration and development of the Arrow Weapon System is IAI’s MALAM division which is responsible for the radar functions, along with Elbit Systems Elisra division which developed the firing management systems and IAI’s TAMAM division together with IMI and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems who jointly developed the interceptor. America's Boeing is also a partner in the system.
Considered one of the world's best interceptors due to its breakthrough technological capabilities, jointly manufactured by Boeing, the Arrow 3 is a highly maneuverable system designed to provide ultimate air defense by intercepting ballistic missiles when they are still outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
In addition to the Arrow system, Israel’s air defenses currently include the Iron Dome, designed to shoot down short-range rockets, and the David’s Sling missile defense system designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km.
Herb Keinon contributed to this report.
