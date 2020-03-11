In wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank, Israel coordinated the entry of 20 tons of disinfectant into the West Bank on Tuesday. The delivery was coordinated by The Defense Ministry's military unit COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories). Materials such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine, which are used in cleaning and sanitation, both of which are important factors in maintaining hygiene preservation, were included in the delivery. Actions have been taken to try and stem the outbreak of the coronavirus in the West Bank as it's taken a heavy toll in the area. The popular tourist destination city of Bethlehem has taken the brunt of crisis, after it was put on lockdown as most of the cases in the West Bank have come from within the city. In addition to Bethlehem's lockdown, the Palestinians and Jordan may close the border crossings between the West Bank and the kingdom in the coming days to prevent spread of the virus, PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced on Monday.The Palestinian and Jordanian governments are coordinating in an attempt to curb and prevent the spread of the disease, according to Shtayyeh. “We may have to close the border crossings in the next few days.”Later on in the week the Israeli Health Ministry called on all Israeli citizens and foreign tourists not to enter the Palestinian Authority-controlled territories in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and out of concern for the public’s health. Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this article.