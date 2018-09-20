September 21 2018
|
Tishrai, 12, 5779
Israel nuclear chief: We are upgrading defenses at Dimona reactor

By YVETTE J. DEANE
September 20, 2018 10:56
From nuclear center, Netanyahu warns those threatening to destroy Israel (August 30, 2018).

From newly named Shimon Peres Nuclear Research Center in Dimona, Netanyahu warns those threatening to destroy Israel (August 30, 2018).. (photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

 
Israel Atomic Energy Commission director general Zeev Snir said Thursday that the Israel will upgrade and reinforce its nuclear facilities in response to Iranian threats.

Speaking at the 62nd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Snir said, “We cannot ignore the repeated and explicit threats, made by Iran and its proxies, to attack Israel’s nuclear sites. These outrageous threats require Israel to take action and continue to protect and defend its nuclear facilities. These facilities are constantly upgraded and reinforced, in line with IAEA safety guidelines, in order to withstand any attack.”

From nuclear center, Netanyahu warns those threatening to destroy Israel, August 30, 2018 (GPO)

Snir also pleaded for strong actions against Iran and Syria, "Iran and Syria pose significant proliferation threats to the region, and the world."

"Syria built an undeclared, secretive military nuclear reactor at Dair Alzour. Such concealment of illicit activities, is a clear violation of the NPT and Syria's safeguards obligations. The IAEA and the international community should have taken action ten years ago, and must take action now," Snir said.

Regarding Iran, Snir said, "The IAEA must conduct a robust verification of Iran's clandestine activities. The covert Iranian nuclear weapons program is a documented fact."

