Israel strikes dozens of Iranian targets in Syria

Israel struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets were fired towards Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights early Thursday morning by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force, the IDF announced.



The targets all belonged to IRGC’s Quds Force and included intelligence sites, logistics headquarters, a military compound and logistics complex in Kiswah near the Syrian capital of Damascus, weapons storage sites belonging at Damascus International Airport, intelligence systems and installations, as well as observation, military posts and military hardware in the buffer zone.





According to the IDF, this was one of Israel's largest operations in decades, with several planes attacking more than 50 targets in Syria at the same time.



“It will take Iran a long time to rehabilitate the infrastructure that was destroyed overnight,” it said. ‬

In addition, the Iranian launcher from which the Grad rockets and Fajr 5 missiles were fired at Israel was also destroyed overnight.During the operation by the Israel Air Force the jets were met with heavy anti-aircraft fire belonging to the Syrian regime and in return four air defense batteries were destroyed by Israel.Incoming rocket sirens were activated at 12:10 in the morning in Israel’s northern Golan Heights communities of Majdal Shams, Neve Ativ, Nimrod, Masa’ade, Buqa’ata, Odem and El Rom.There were no injuries or damage from the barrage as no projectile landed inside Israel, the army said, adding that four missiles had been intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system which had been deployed in the north.“The Iranian attack on Israel tonight is yet another clear proof of the intention behind the Iranian forces' entrenchment in Syria and the danger they pose to Israel and regional stability,” the IDF stated, adding that “the IDF will continue to act decisively against Iran’s entrenchment in Syria.”The military stated that even though Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani is directly behind the attack, the Syrian regime is responsible for what happens in its territory and warned it against acting against the IDF.“The IDF is highly prepared for a variety of scenarios and will continue to act as necessary for the safety of Israeli citizens,” the IDF statement added, stressing nonetheless that residents in Israel should continue their routine and that schools and farming can function as usual.Following the missile barrage all roads in the Golan Heights were closed to traffic.Israel had been preparing for a direct attack from the Quds force since mid-April in response for a strike allegedly carried out by the Jewish State against an Iranian operated airbase in Syria which killed seven IRGC soldiers.“This was an Iranian event which was a very significant event and it will not be tolerated,” IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said after the rockets were launched, adding that there would be an IDF response. Pro-Syrian regime news outlet al-Mayadeen reporting any further strikes will be met by "larger" attack on IsraelOn Tuesday night the military instructed local governments to open bomb shelters to residents of the Golan Heights following the identification of “abnormal movements of Iranian forces in Syria.”The army has it raised preparedness of “troops for an attack” and deployed air defenses in the several locations in the north of the country.The Jerusalem Post visited the area earlier on Wednesday and witnessed a heavy and visible police presence highways leading up to northern Israel and IDF vehicles blocking access to all roads north of Route 98 in the Golan Heights.While some bomb shelters in the area were opened prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the significant change witnessed by the military led to the decision that authorities open all bomb shelters and to inform residents of the increased tension in the area.