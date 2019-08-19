Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli official: Israel willing to pay for flights for emigrating Gazans

According to the official, Israel is willing to finance flights from an airport in the south for those who are interested in leaving.

Swastika hung next to Palestinian flag on Gaza border fence during March of Return June, 2018

Swastika hung next to Palestinian flag on Gaza border fence during March of Return June, 2018. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel is actively encouraging the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza, a senior Israeli official told reporters accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his current trip to Ukraine.

According to various tweets from reporters on the trip, the official said that Jerusalem was in contact with other countries -- including in the Mideast -- to see if they would be willing to absorb them. The official noted that more than 35,000 Gazans left the area last year.

According to the official, Israel is willing to finance flights from an airport in the south for those who are interested in leaving. The official said so far no country has responded positively to taking people in from Gaza..

According to an NPR report last month, between 35,000 to 40,000 people have left Gaza via Egypt since Egypt opened its border with Gaza in May 2018, and allows in a few hundred Gazans each day.

According to these reports, some of those leaving Gaza via Egypt then fly to the Gulf, others stay in Egypt, while still others fly to Turkey and then try to smuggle their way into Greece, and from there to other European countries such as Belgium and Norway.


