Joint List urges Israeli A-G to investigate 'torture' by Shin Bet

Samer Mina Salim Arbid, who is accused of killing Rina Shnerb, is currently in critical condition in Hadassah Hospital.

By
September 30, 2019 22:46
1 minute read.
AYMAN ODEH, leader of the Joint List.

AYMAN ODEH, leader of the Joint List.. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

The Joint List wrote a letter to Israel’s Attorney-General, requesting that he look into the torture claims following the hospitalization of Samer Mina Salim Arbid, according to i24NEWS.

Arbid, who is currently in critical condition in Hadassah Hospital, was arressted by Israeli authorities and is accused of setting up and detonating the IED that killed Rina Shnerb in August 2019.

On Monday, Haaretz reported that the Israeli Ministry of Justice opened an investigation into “potential wrongdoing” by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officers.

In the letter the Joint Lis stated, “Tortures and brutal and inhumane treatment of prisoners stand in direct contrast to international law and principles of human rights,” Ynet reported.

The Palestinian Human Rights Center (PHRC) already issued a statement saying that it “holds Israel fully responsible for the life of al-‘Arbid and calls upon the international community to pressurize Israel to end torture in its prisons and detention centers.”

Arbid’s attorney, Mahmoud Hassan, told Haaretz that he had “undergone severe torture,” adding that he “suffered broken ribs and kidney failure.” He also said that Arbid is on a respirator.

Israeli forces caught Arbid on Sunday, just over a month after the attack that killed Shnerb, 17.

Arbid is a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) officials in Ramallah and was arrested during the Second Intifada for his involvement in terror activity. Under the direction of PFLP leadership, Arbid constructed explosives and committed terror attacks.

Alon Einhorn contributed to this report.


