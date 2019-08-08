Jordanian murders roommate with sword in Stuttgart

Japanese ancient martial arts master Yoshinori Kouno demonstrates his skills in Tokyo February 14, 2008. The 59-year-old master of Japanese ancient martial arts may never get a chance to test his skills in real combat in the modern world, but some of the country's top athletes are learning from his . (photo credit: YURIKO NAKAO/ REUTERS)

A 28-year-old Jordanian citizen used a Japanese sword to murder his roommate in the streets pf Stuttgart on July 31, allegedly for suspecting the roommate told German authorities the man was from Jordan and not from Syria.



German attack saw man posing as Syrian refugee hack his ex-flatmate to death for exposing his lie

"Issa M. stabbed Wilhelm L. with samurai sword in Stuttgart, Germany. He thought former roommate exposed him as fake to German authorities…"-https://t.co/FzyQbn3XWk via @NewsNowUK — Friedhelm Hepping (@demian_goldmund) August 7, 2019

The Jordanian had been living in Germany for four years and accepted funding from the state due to his false claim that he is a refugee from the war torn-nation.He fled the scene on a bicycle but was caught by a police helicopter on the same day the crime was committed in.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });