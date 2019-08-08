Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordanian murders roommate with sword in Stuttgart

The 28-year-old Jordanian suspected his roommate that he told German authorities that he isn’t a Syrian refugee.

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 8, 2019 15:10
A 28-year-old Jordanian citizen used a Japanese sword to murder his roommate in the streets pf Stuttgart on July 31, allegedly for suspecting the roommate told German authorities the man was from Jordan and not from Syria.


The Jordanian had been living in Germany for four years and accepted funding from the state due to his false claim that he is a refugee from the war torn-nation.

He fled the scene on a bicycle but was caught by a police helicopter on the same day the crime was committed in.


