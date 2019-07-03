Jordanian politician calls on Jordanians to blow up Israeli gas pipeline

THE PLATFORM for Noble’s Tamar natural gas pipeline, situated some 23 km. off Ashkelon’s southern coast..
(photo credit: COURTESY OF NOBLE ENERGY)
Jordanian parliamentarian Tariq Khoury called on Jordanians to "sign a code of honor to blow up the gas pipeline from Israel to the land of Jordan," according to the Palestinian Quds news agency.
"Every free man in Jordan must sacrifice himself and his children to blow up a gas line that passes through Jordanian territory, we are all martyrs of the project," said Khoury in a speech during a press conference to reveal details about the gas agreement.
The Jordanian parliamentarian spoke on the sidelines of a press conference held by MP Saleh Al-Armounti revealing information about the gas agreement and discussing "misinformation" by the Jordanian government about the deal.
Israel has made agreements to export natural gas to both Jordan and Egypt.
The first natural gas pipeline from Israel to Jordan was constructed in the Sodom area by the Dead Sea in 2017, aiming to supply gas from the Tamar reservoir to private customers in Jordan. A second pipeline planned for the Beit Shean area is due to supply gas from the Leviathan reservoir to the Jordanian National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).
In February 2018, Delek Drilling and Houston-based Noble Energy Inc. signed a $15 billion decade-long deal to supply 64 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Egypt from the Tamar and Leviathan gas fields, located off Israel.
Also last year, the companies and Egyptian partner East Gas agreed to acquire a 39% stake in East Mediterranean Gas S.A.E., owners of the dormant 90 km.-long EMG gas pipeline connecting the Israeli gas network from Ashkelon to the Egyptian network near El-Arish.
The $518m. deal enables the firms to operate the pipeline, which has lay dormant since 2012 when Egypt ended cut-price exports to Israel after supply shortages and repeated attacks on the infrastructure.
Initial gas delivery through the EMG pipeline linking the Israeli and Egyptian networks is expected to occur from the already operational Tamar field, located 80 km. off the shore of Haifa, to Dolphinus Holdings Limited in Egypt.
Once the Leviathan field – situated 130 km. from Haifa – becomes operational by the end of 2019, the partners expect to sell at least 9.91 million cu.m. of natural gas per day to contracted customers in Egypt.
Hedy Cohen/Globes and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.
