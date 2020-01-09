The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jordanian princess becomes country's first female jet pilot

Salma was the first Jordanian woman to complete training for a fixed-wing aircraft, but not the first one to finish pilot training in general.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 9, 2020 09:53
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa February 5, 2015.
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa February 5, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jordan's King Abdullah II presented his daughter, Princess Salma, with her wings after she completed pilot training with the Jordan Armed Forces, according to a press release by the Royal Hashemite Court. The princess, aged 19, is the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft
The ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman was attended by Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Royal Jordanian Air Force commanders, the commandant of the King Hussein Air College, and the wing commander at the college, also attended the ceremony.
"Brilliant and hard-working as always! Congrats on receiving your wings and here's to more success and achievements," wrote Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on his Instagram account.


Jordan's first female helicopter pilot, Cadet Aya Basheer Ibrahim Alsourany, was trained in Pennsylvania at the end of 2018, according to the US Army.


