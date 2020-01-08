The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Khamenei: Iran is peaceful, but willing to deal with bullies of world

The attack comes in response to the assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 8, 2020 09:36
Basij forces meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Nov. 27, 2019 (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Basij forces meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Nov. 27, 2019
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke Wednesday morning following the Iranian missile attack on Iraqi military bases in which US forces are located.
The attack comes in response to the assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.
Khamenei said the attack on the bases were successful, "Iran is a peaceful country that does not seek escalation with any other nation. We are prepared to deal with the bullies of the world."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched a rocket attack Tuesday night on two US Army bases in Iraq, including the Air Force's Ain Al-Assad military base. Iran has claimed that the attack was revenge for the US assassination of Soleimani, who was liquidated five days ago at Baghdad airport.
Iranian television said 15 missiles were launched in the attack, killing about 80 "American terrorists" and wounding 200 others. In addition, US Army equipment - including helicopters - were severely damaged.
However, the US rejects claims that there were any casualties to report of.
According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, government officials said the troops had tracked the missiles through radar systems fired into Iraq in real time, allowing military personnel to find shelter before suffering injury.

Translated by Zachary Keyser.


Tags Iran Iraq United States ayatollah ali khamenei
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by