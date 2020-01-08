Khamenei: Iran is peaceful, but willing to deal with bullies of world

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke Wednesday morning following the Iranian missile attack on Iraqi military bases in which US forces are located. The attack comes in response to the assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Khamenei said the attack on the bases were successful, "Iran is a peaceful country that does not seek escalation with any other nation. We are prepared to deal with the bullies of the world."Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched a rocket attack Tuesday night on two US Army bases in Iraq, including the Air Force's Ain Al-Assad military base. Iran has claimed that the attack was revenge for the US assassination of Soleimani, who was liquidated five days ago at Baghdad airport. Iranian television said 15 missiles were launched in the attack, killing about 80 "American terrorists" and wounding 200 others. In addition, US Army equipment - including helicopters - were severely damaged.However, the US rejects claims that there were any casualties to report of. According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, government officials said the troops had tracked the missiles through radar systems fired into Iraq in real time, allowing military personnel to find shelter before suffering injury.
Translated by Zachary Keyser.
Translated by Zachary Keyser.