The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Khamenei calls for Palestinian jihad on Israel after Trump peace plan

The Iranian leader called on all other Muslims to support the Palestinian war on Israel.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 13:37
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he delivers a Friday prayer sermon in Tehran on January 17 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he delivers a Friday prayer sermon in Tehran on January 17
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinians start a war against Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in response to the Trump administration's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians in a tweet on Wednesday.
The "remedy" for the plan is "bold resistance by the Palestinian nation and groups in order to force out the Zionist enemy and the US through jihad," Khamenei tweeted.
The Iranian leader called on all other Muslims to support the Palestinian war on Israel.
Khamenei called Arab states willing to consider the plan in a positive light - such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others - traitorous and incompetent.
The ayatollah of Iran slammed the US plan, writing: "The so-called plan of the 'Deal of the Century' is #foolish, because it will definitely NOT have any result."
Khamenei added that it was foolish for the US to "sit, spend money, invite, create and uproar and unveil a plan that is doomed to failure."
The US will "try to further their plot with bribes, weapons and enticements," he stated.
The Iranian leader also said "Palestine belongs to the Palestinians" and questioned how US could try to make decisions on the matter.
He also saw a positive side in the matter, that the US plan called attention to "Palestine and the rights of its oppressed people."


Tags ayatollah ali khamenei Palestinian Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Daniel Pipes Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine By DANIEL PIPES
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by