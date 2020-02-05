Khamenei calls for Palestinian jihad on Israel after Trump peace plan

Palestinians start a war against Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in response to the Trump administration's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians in a tweet on Wednesday.The "remedy" for the plan is "bold resistance by the Palestinian nation and groups in order to force out the Zionist enemy and the US through jihad," Khamenei tweeted.The Iranian leader called on all other Muslims to support the Palestinian war on Israel.Khamenei called Arab states willing to consider the plan in a positive light - such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others - traitorous and incompetent.The ayatollah of Iran slammed the US plan, writing: "The so-called plan of the 'Deal of the Century' is #foolish, because it will definitely NOT have any result."Khamenei added that it was foolish for the US to "sit, spend money, invite, create and uproar and unveil a plan that is doomed to failure."The US will "try to further their plot with bribes, weapons and enticements," he stated.The Iranian leader also said "Palestine belongs to the Palestinians" and questioned how US could try to make decisions on the matter.He also saw a positive side in the matter, that the US plan called attention to "Palestine and the rights of its oppressed people."