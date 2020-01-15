The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

King Abdullah: What if world gives up on two-state solution?

Jordan's King Abdullah warns the European Parliament against one-state and says failure to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict endangers world peace.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 15, 2020 14:10
King Abdullah addresses the European Parliament. (photo credit: screenshot)
King Abdullah addresses the European Parliament.
(photo credit: screenshot)
A one state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would only perpetuate violence between the two peoples, Jordan's King Abdullah warned as he addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.
"What if the world gives up on the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian state," he asked.
King Abdullah answered his own question by stating that no less than world peace depended upon the outcome of this conflict.
"I will say it again and again. A more peaceful world is not possible without a stable Middle East and a stable Middle East is not possible without peace between the Israeli and Palestinians," King Abdullah said to loud applause.
He described a one-state resolution, where the state was "propped up by structural inequalities with Palestinians as second class citizens."
King Abdullah also speculated about the failure to deal with the status of Jerusalem to the satisfaction of all parties. "What if Jerusalem, a city that is close to my heart personally and of great historic significance remains disputed. Can we afford to rob Christians and Muslims alike of the spirituality, peace and co-existence that this city symbolizes and instead allow it to descend into political conflict?" King Abdullah asked.
He spoke as speculation is high that US President Trump will finally release his long awaited peace plan, known as the Deal of the Century. It's presumed that the plan will not include the traditional presumption of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.


Tags israel and palestine peace talks King Abdullah Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Holocaust Memorial Day: Israel to honor survivors By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by