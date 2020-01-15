King Abdullah: What if world gives up on two-state solution?

A one state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would only perpetuate violence between the two peoples, Jordan's King Abdullah warned as he addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday."What if the world gives up on the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian state," he asked.King Abdullah answered his own question by stating that no less than world peace depended upon the outcome of this conflict."I will say it again and again. A more peaceful world is not possible without a stable Middle East and a stable Middle East is not possible without peace between the Israeli and Palestinians," King Abdullah said to loud applause.He described a one-state resolution, where the state was "propped up by structural inequalities with Palestinians as second class citizens."King Abdullah also speculated about the failure to deal with the status of Jerusalem to the satisfaction of all parties. "What if Jerusalem, a city that is close to my heart personally and of great historic significance remains disputed. Can we afford to rob Christians and Muslims alike of the spirituality, peace and co-existence that this city symbolizes and instead allow it to descend into political conflict?" King Abdullah asked.He spoke as speculation is high that US President Trump will finally release his long awaited peace plan, known as the Deal of the Century. It's presumed that the plan will not include the traditional presumption of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.