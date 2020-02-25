The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kurdistan region prepares for coronavirus threat

The spread of coronavirus now threatens the economic success of the Kurdish region if borders close or oil exports are changed.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 13:10
A man is seen next to Kurdistan's flag as members of The American Rojava Center for Democracy, an organization that advocates for freedom, democracy, and peace in Syria, take part with other activists in a rally to protest Turkey's incursion into Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria and urge U.S. acti (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)
The Kurdistan region in Iraq is at the crossroads of  Iran, Turkey and Iraq. Because it is wedged between powerful neighbors it also has important trade ties with both Iran and Turkey.
The spread of coronavirus now threatens the economic success of the Kurdish region if borders close or oil exports are changed. Long lines at gas stations on Monday night revealed the concerns people have.
Many people have taken refuge in  the Kurdish region over the last years as war has affected Iraq and Syria. Minorities, such as  Yazidis and Christians fled to the autonomous region. In addition, many people from Iraq have come to Erbil for work and security. Iranian refugees, many of them Kurds, are also in northern Iraq.
Now the Kurdistan region is following closely developments in Iran and southern Iraq. Reports of the first coronavirus case in Najaf on Monday led to concerns about stocking up on medical kits and masks in Erbil and the other cities of the  region. The Health Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government has sought to assure people that everything is in order. But people still are stocking up on gas and other goods. In addition, some pharmacies caught trying to overcharge for medical masks were closed by authorities.
The Kurdistan region has sought to revive its economy over the last two years since the September 2017 referendum. It is now in the midst  of negotiations with Baghdad over its budget. Baghdad has sought to  reduce the budget of the region and some Iraqi politicians, such as Muqtada al-Sadr have incited against the Kurdistan region’s security forces, call Peshmerga.
This is because  Iraqi politicians tend to push nationalist and anti-Kurdish agendas  to get votes. The region  was working with former  Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi  before he  resigned. Now the KRG’s leader President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani must start again with Baghdad’ new prime minister Mohammed Allawi. There are  concerns that he may not be as keen on working with Erbil. He has sought to sideline the main Kurdish parties, the KDP and PUK.
The coronavirus scare comes at a bad time for Iraq, with the protests that have rocket southern Iraq, ISIS threats, US-Iran tensions, and the need for a new government. In addition, crisis in Iran and Syria and Turkish airstrikes against PKK militants, all add to the woes of the country. The Kurdish region has generally been an island of peace and stability. But to remain that way it needs the problems of neighboring areas  to be reduced, not exacerbated by a new crisis.
Large numbers of refugees and displaced people still live in northern Iraq and Mosul still needs to be rebuilt after the war on ISIS. The lack of basic services in places like Sinjar and near Mosul, and the presence of Shi’ite and other militias, means that health concerns are not on the top of the agenda of authorities in Nineveh and Kirkuk.
Yet this is exactly the time when health officials need to be on guard against the virus. Porous borders and smuggling are also a threat as traffickers can bring the virus. Shi’ite militias, backed by Iran, do not observe the same rules as the government, bringing weapons to Iraq via undisclosed channels and clandestine networks without usual checks.
They will not submit to customs checks or health checks. A  coronavirus case in  just one IDP camp anywhere in the area of northern or central Iraq would be catastrophic. Now from Najaf to Kirkuk, across a swath of central Iraq there is concern that the corona may be spreading. Everyone from Baghdad to Erbil is watching.
It may symbolic of how unhelpful Baghdad has been that one of the numbers reportedly distributed to call in an emergency doesn’t even work. Gulf states, wealthy and with resources to quarantine people, may not be of help either. Kuwait and Iraq have closed the border with eachother. Bahrain and other small Gulf states may soon be cutting off air travel.


