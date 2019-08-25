Lebanese Army: Two Israeli drones downed over Beirut

Lebanon’s military said two IDF reconnaissance drones crashed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut early Saturday morning, hours after the Israeli military said it foiled an Iranian drone attack against northern Israel from Syria.



“Two Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft violated Lebanese airspace over the area of Moawad - Madi neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut,” read a statement by the Lebanese Armed Forces. “The first crashed and the second exploded in the air, causing limited damage.”

The statement said that troops quickly “took the necessary measures” and cordoned off the area.Hezbollah spokesman Muhammad Afif said Sunday that one Israeli drone exploded and caused significant damage to the media office in the Moawwas neighborhood of Beirut, wounding three people. Another drone was reported to have crashed in the group’s stronghold neighborhood of Dahiyeh shortly afterwards, causing no damage."There were two drones -- the first fell and was neutralized, the second exploded," Afif was quoted by Hezbollah’s al-Manar news site as saying, adding that the group did not shoot down either of the drones.“The first unmanned reconnaissance aircraft is now in the custody of the party, which is analyzing the background of its operation and the tasks it tried to carry out," Afif added.According to reports, immediately after the incident Hezbollah forces and troops from the Lebanese Armed Forces cordoned off the scene and prevented journalists from covering the incident.The group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to comment on the incident in a speech scheduled for 5 PM on Sunday.Israel and Hezbollah fought a deadly 33-day war in 2006, which came to an end under UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war and Beirut regularly accuses Israel of violating its airspace with fighter jets and drones.Hours before the incident in Beirut the IDF announced that it had foiled an Iranian attack against northern Israel, striking targets in the Aqraba south of the Syrian capital of Damascus.The IDF said that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force was planning to launch several armed quadcopters to attack targets in northern Israel in the coming days.

