Lebanese 'protest DJ' provides beats for the crowd

Demonstrators carry national flags and gesture during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

DJ Madi K is now known as the Lebanese "protest DJ" after he began playing music at different anti-government protests throughout the country.



During an interview with Reuters DJ Madi said, "the idea behind the music is to keep it peaceful, beautiful. We are trying to protest in a peaceful way, with no fights and no sectarianism."

Viral 'protest DJ' Madi K provides the beat for Lebanese protestors pic.twitter.com/6aqYWa7H2t — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2019

The DJ has since gone viral for playing his music while thousands continue to protest against government corruption around him.When asked about going back to performing at nightclubs he said, "No way, there's no nightclub with this scene, no matter how big it is."He has been playing at al-Nour square in Tripoli to crowds of thousands.One protester said, "He is uniting people through one music, one clap, one speech... he is making people stronger in their revolution."The protests began on Oct 17 and were sparked by the government's' response to a large wildfire that destroyed a large number of trees and new legislation being introduced to impose a tax on online phone services like WhatsApp.The tax has been canceled and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has resigned but the protests continue.On Monday protesters blocked roads in Beirut and throughout Lebanon, and schools were canceled for a third straight week.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });