Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanese 'protest DJ' provides beats for the crowd

On Monday protesters blocked roads in Beirut and throughout Lebanon, and schools were canceled for the third straight week.

By
November 4, 2019 23:42
1 minute read.
Demonstrators carry national flags and gesture during an anti-government protest along a highway in

Demonstrators carry national flags and gesture during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

DJ Madi K is now known as the Lebanese "protest DJ" after he began playing music at different anti-government protests throughout the country.

During an interview with Reuters DJ Madi said, "the idea behind the music is to keep it peaceful, beautiful. We are trying to protest in a peaceful way, with no fights and no sectarianism."



The DJ has since gone viral for playing his music while thousands continue to protest against government corruption around him.

When asked about going back to performing at nightclubs he said, "No way, there's no nightclub with this scene, no matter how big it is."

He has been playing at al-Nour square in Tripoli to crowds of thousands.

One protester said, "He is uniting people through one music, one clap, one speech... he is making people stronger in their revolution."

The protests began on Oct 17 and were sparked by the government's' response to a large wildfire that destroyed a large number of trees and new legislation being introduced to impose a tax on online phone services like WhatsApp.

The tax has been canceled and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has resigned but the protests continue.

On Monday protesters blocked roads in Beirut and throughout Lebanon, and schools were canceled for a third straight week.



Related Content

Satellite images show truck convoy passing through crossing
November 4, 2019
Al-Bukamal border crossing reopens between Syria and Iraq

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings