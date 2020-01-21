The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanon forms government with backing of Hezbollah and allies

But analysts said Hezbollah's role in the government's formation meant it might have difficulty convincing other states to provide urgently needed financial support.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2020 23:43
SUPPORTERS OF Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wave flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking al-Quds Day in Maroun Al-Ras, near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon, on June 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wave flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking al-Quds Day in Maroun Al-Ras, near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon, on June 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab after the Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies agreed on a cabinet that must urgently address the economic crisis and ensuing protests that toppled its predecessor.
The heavily indebted country has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier in October, prompted by protests against a political elite seen as having caused the crisis through state corruption.
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah and allies including President Michel Aoun nominated Diab as premier last month after efforts failed to strike a deal with Hariri, Lebanon's main Sunni leader and an ally of the West and Gulf Arab states.
Weeks of wrangling over portfolios among Hezbollah's allies held up an agreement until Tuesday, when the heavily armed group delivered an ultimatum to its allies to make a deal or suffer the consequences, sources familiar with the talks said.
The cabinet is made up of 20 specialist ministers backed by parties. Economist Ghazi Wazni was nominated finance minister with the backing of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Nassif Hitti, a former ambassador to the Arab League, was named foreign minister with the backing of Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement.
Diab described his government as a technocratic "rescue team" that would work to achieve the goals of protesters who first took to the streets on Oct. 17. His first trip abroad would be to the Arab region, particularly the Gulf.
But analysts said Hezbollah's role in the government's formation meant it might have difficulty convincing other states to provide urgently needed financial support.
Hezbollah is designated a terrorist group by the United States, and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states that have provided Lebanon with financial aid in the past have for years been deeply concerned by its rising influence in Beirut.
'NOT EASY FOR THIS GOVERNMENT'
"It will certainly not be easy for a government of this type to convince the outside world to help Lebanon," said Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief of the An-Nahar newspaper.
The absence of a government had left Lebanon rudderless as ordinary people suffered in the crisis.
A liquidity crunch has led banks to restrict access to cash and the Lebanese pound to slump. Job have been lost and inflation has soared. Over the last week, hundreds have been injured in clashes between he security forces and demonstrators.
Hariri and his Future Movement have stayed out of the government, along with the staunchly anti-Hezbollah Christian Lebanese Forces party and the Progressive Socialist Party of Druze leader Walid Jumblatt.
Mohanad Hage Ali, a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, said the new government of "one color" could further polarize Lebanese politics. Hariri's absence meant that old Sunni-Shi'ite tensions might be reactivated.
In some parts of Beirut, protesters greeted the new government by burning tires.
One of the government's first tasks will be to decide its approach to looming sovereign bond repayments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March.
Lebanon's union of exchange dealers said on Tuesday it had decided to set the exchange rate at a maximum of 2,000 pounds to the U.S. dollar in agreement with the central bank governor.
The pound has been officially pegged at 1,507.50 to the dollar for more than two decades. Diab expressed hope that the currency would strengthen.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon Lebanese army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by