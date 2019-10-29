Lebanon warns against Facebook requests from undercover Mossad account

Lebanon's Army Command warned citizens not to accept Facebook friend requests from an account that it claims belongs to the Mossad intelligence service, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).



The account, under the name of "Jamal Fa," offered money to anyone who would work with him.

"The army leadership calls on citizens to be alert and not to be dragged into these attempts to penetrate Lebanese society in order to spread chaos and create sedition among the Lebanese," said the Lebanese Army in a statement.Anti-government protests have been sweeping Lebanon for the past 13 days.Using fake Facebook accounts to solicit information or aid is not a new method in the region. Last year, Hamas used fake accounts posing as attractive young women in order to honeypot soldiers and access information and intelligence on the IDF.The fake accounts would be used to get soldiers to download applications which compromised their cell phones with Trojan horse viruses. These viruses give Hamas operatives access to all pictures, the soldier’s location, text messages (including a history of sent messages) and the soldier’s contact list.According to the NNA, Israeli aircraft and naval vessels have entered Lebanese territory multiple times in recent days.On Sunday and Monday, NNA reported that Israeli aircraft entered Lebanese airspace multiple times and Israeli naval vessels entered Lebanese territorial waters twice. On Sunday, NNA reported that an Israeli patrol crossed the Blue Line north of Rosh HaNikra for a short period of time.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

