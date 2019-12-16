The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lebanon's Interior Minister blames protests on "foreign forces"

Raya Al-Hassan has ordered an investigation into the clashes, warning protesters to be on the lookout for "foreigners trying to exploit the protests"

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 04:15
Smoke rises from tear gas during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon December 15, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Smoke rises from tear gas during anti government protests in Beirut, Lebanon December 15, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanon's Interior Minister, Raya Al-Hassan, has ordered a "swift and comprehensive" investigation into protests that have swept Beirut in recent days, injuring at least 54.
"Foreign factors are causing the clashes between security forces and the protesters," Al-Hassan said, adding "I am concerned and express shock and regret regarding the clashes." He also urged protesters to be vigilant against "foreigners trying to exploit the protest in order to hurt it."
His comments came as Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel and America of being behind the wave of protests against the stagnating economic situation in Lebanon
Lebanon is mired in political and economic turmoil, with the main parties feuding over forming a new government. President Saad al-Hariri, who resigned on October 29 along with his cabinet, is expected to make a come-back on Monday at a formal consultation. But arguments are brewing over the constitution of a cabinet to get the country back on track.
Foreign donors, meanwhile, have said they will only offer assistance once a cabinet is in place.
Lebanon's economic woes, long in the making, have also come to a head: Pressure has piled on the pegged Lebanese pound, a hard currency crunch has left many importers unable to bring in goods, forcing up prices, and banks have restricted dollar withdrawals.
"There's no work, no wages, no money, nothing," protester Omar Abyad, 25, said. "I live in the streets and I have nothing to lose."
54 casualties were reportedly treated by the Lebanese civil defense during the clashes on Saturday night, as police turned water cannon and tear gas on protesters, of which 36 were taken to hospital. The Lebanese Red Cross, meanwhile, reported that it took 15 to hospital and treated 37 on site.
The protesters in turn pelted police with rocks and fireworks, leading to 20 policemen and one officer being injured.
In the town of Aqar, northern Lebanon, the headquarters of two political parties were attacked. The offices of the Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal party, to which Hariri belongs, had its windows smashed, while protesters set fire to the offices of the Free National Party. The latter is the largest parliamentary party.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Lebanon protests beirut
