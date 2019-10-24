Lebanon’s president Aoun breaks silence as protests enter 8th day

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun attends the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun will address the Lebanese people on Thursday after largely remaining silent since anti-government protests started eight days ago.



Aoun is a political ally of the Hezbollah terrorist movement. Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the movement, has spoken out against calls by protesters for the government to step down.

الميادين تواكب التظاهرات المطلبية التي تدخل يومها الثامن في مختلف المناطق اللبنانية https://t.co/1Wcn30rKls — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) October 24, 2019

Many protestors assembled in areas with large screens to watch Aoun's address, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.Head of the Lebanese Kataeb party MP Sami Gemayel said that a settlement in 2016 that allowed Michel Aoun to be elected as president opened the door for Hezbollah to take control of the country, according to Asharq Al-Awsat."The current political class is covering for Hezbollah and is implementing the party’s policies, whether in defending it at international arenas or justifying its internal policies” said Gemayel.After two explosive drones fell in Beirut near sites belonging to Hezbollah, Aoun called the drone attacks a “declaration of war.”A source close to Hezbollah told Lebanese broadcaster MTV that Hezbollah is waiting to see how the protestors respond to the reform suggestions made by Prime Minister Saad Hariri and is considering the possibility to intervene in support of Aoun and Hariri if the protestors do not respond positively.Protestors in Beirut have been heard singing in solidarity with the southern city of Sour where protesters have reportedly been suppressed by men affiliated with the pro-Hezbollah Amal movement and Hezbollah.In Nabatiyeh, members of the municipal police headed by Hezbollah attacked protesters and beat them to remain behind barriers that they set up until the Lebanese Army intervened, according to Al-Arabiya.Messages have circulated through WhatsApp warning people not to join the demonstrations since “international actors” are behind the protests, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.“There are a lot of attempts to get people out of the street, but they didn't work,” said activists in Nabatieh.Many protestors have used the phrase “Kullun yaani Kullun,” meaning all of them means all of them to emphasize that the entire government must step down, including Hezbollah.Laure Suleiman, the director of the Lebanese National News Agency, was fired and replaced by a member of the Free Patriotic Movement, founded by President Michel Aoun. Demonstrators claimed that the move was done because the president doesn't want the agency to cover the protests.Lebanon has one of the highest rates of public debt in the world relative to the size of its economy. The unemployment rate among youth under 35 is at 37%.Banks remained closed for a sixth day and all schools and universities remained closed on Thursday. Many roads were blocked despite efforts by the army to unblock them.Reuters and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

