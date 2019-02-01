Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Mladenov arrives in Gaza to meet with Hamas ahead of weekly protests

Gaza’s health ministry says more than 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in 10 months of protests. Israeli casualties have been minimal and there was one soldier’s death.

By
February 1, 2019 12:04
1 minute read.
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process arrived in Gaza Friday ahead of the weekly Hamas led protests along the Gaza border.

Mladenov has urged both Hamas and Israel to refrain from violence, particularly along that border.

Palestinian protestors often throw Molotov cocktails, burn tires, rocks, explosive and incendiary devices into southern Israel, with IDF soldiers responding with tear gas and live fire. Protestors have also attempt to breach the barrier and there has also been Palestinian sniper fire.

Gaza’s health ministry says more than 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in 10 months of protests. Israeli casualties have been minimal and there was one soldier’s death.


A delegation of Egyptian intelligence are also in the Gaza Strip on Friday to speak with Hamas about maintaining clam and the failing reconciliation efforts with Fatah, according to Arabic media outlets.

Mladenov has pushed for improved humanitarian conditions on the ground for the 2 million Gaza residents, by way of lessening the incentive for Palestinian violence against Israel.

On Sunday night the UN signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar, which has agreed to give $20 million to Gaza for humanitarian UN projects. Qatar is also providing monthly payments of $10 million to provide fuel for Gaza, to lessen the electricity crisis in the Strip.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

ISIS fighter beheading boy, 16, in Syria
February 1, 2019
ISIS could regain control of Syria within a year, Pentagon reports

By REUTERS, BEN BRESKY

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut