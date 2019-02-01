Mladenov arrives in Gaza to meet with Hamas ahead of weekly protests

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process arrived in Gaza Friday ahead of the weekly Hamas led protests along the Gaza border.
Mladenov has urged both Hamas and Israel to refrain from violence, particularly along that border.
Palestinian protestors often throw Molotov cocktails, burn tires, rocks, explosive and incendiary devices into southern Israel, with IDF soldiers responding with tear gas and live fire. Protestors have also attempt to breach the barrier and there has also been Palestinian sniper fire.
Gaza’s health ministry says more than 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in 10 months of protests. Israeli casualties have been minimal and there was one soldier’s death.
A delegation of Egyptian intelligence are also in the Gaza Strip on Friday to speak with Hamas about maintaining clam and the failing reconciliation efforts with Fatah, according to Arabic media outlets.
Mladenov has pushed for improved humanitarian conditions on the ground for the 2 million Gaza residents, by way of lessening the incentive for Palestinian violence against Israel.
On Sunday night the UN signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar, which has agreed to give $20 million to Gaza for humanitarian UN projects. Qatar is also providing monthly payments of $10 million to provide fuel for Gaza, to lessen the electricity crisis in the Strip.
