Mother of Palestinian terrorist: You are the pride of Islam

The mother of Muhammad Said Muhammad Ali is seen praising her 19-year-old son for his “heroic” act.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 20, 2019 02:29
Mother praises her terrorist son.

Mother praises her terrorist son.. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
The mother of Muhammad Said Muhammad Ali, a terrorist who wounded three officers in a dramatic stabbing attempt before being shot and killed, is seen praising her 19-year-old son for his “heroic” act.

In a February 14 interview with Al-Aqsa TV that was translated by Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) earlier this week, his mother talks about how her son was “martyred” at the Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem.
“He was a hell of a guy, she says. “A butcher. A lion. You could see in the video of the attack how practiced he was in wielding a knife, because he was a butcher...and knew how to slaughter.”


In what appears to be almost a song. She calls her son “courageous.”


“You could hear the soldiers of Jerusalem’s riot police (screaming) like madmen,” she sings. “You are the pride of Islam, as millions bear witness.  Your knife sent those midgets running in all directions. Our homeland is precious and deserves that we sacrifice our lives for it.”




