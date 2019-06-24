My visit to the Muqata: Perception versus reality

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As my colleague and I drove into Ramallah on Sunday, my Waze navigation app flashed a red warning sign. “You are entering a potential danger zone” it let us know, as we made our way around crowded roundabouts surrounded by stores and apartments.



The area looks so “normal,” I mused as we passed a fruit and vegetable market on our right. The buildings are made out of Jerusalem stone.

I had signed up to attend the Foreign Press Association’s briefing with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with anticipation, knowing I would have a chance not only to meet the elderly president, but hear what he had to say two days before the launch of the US-led economic conference in Bahrain, which his government has been heavily condemning.But once I registered, I began contemplating how to get there. Could an American-Israeli with an Israeli press card and government identity card - and a car with Israeli license plates - just drive into Area A?Area A is the approximately 18% of the West Bank that is completely under Palestinian Authority control. In 2000, a Palestinian crowd killed and mutilated the bodies of two Israel Defense Forces reservists, Vadim Norzhich and Yosef Avrahami, who had accidentally entered Ramallah in the West Bank.I shuddered at the thought of getting lost in Ramallah and then determined to drive to the nearby Qalandia checkpoint - the main checkpoint between the northern West Bank and Jerusalem - and take a cab from there. At the last minute, a fellow journalist, who had been there many times, volunteered to drive.In 45 minutes, we were in Ramallah and parking in the small lot across from the Muqata.The Muqata was built in the 1920s during the British Mandate by the British engineer Sir Charles Tegart. Then, it was used as a military headquarters, a court of law and a prison. In 1948, it fell to Jordan. After the Israeli victory in the 1967 Six-Day War, the military took it over, until in 1994, the PA was established. In 1996, Yasser Arafat established his West Bank headquarters there, turning Ramallah into the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority.Arafat is buried in its courtyard.And it is surprisingly large and luminous and white.As I entered the Muqata, the security personnel were kind and smiled. The staff left out juice, water and coffee. All of Abbas’ staff introduced themselves and asked where I worked. Some people spoke only Arabic, but most were comfortable in English or even Hebrew.The briefing was interesting but uneventful - until we left and ended up stuck in the parking lot, surrounded by a sardine can of cars. I worked to file my stories from the passenger seat as the sun went down. Various people entered the lot, tipped their heads and smiled.Finally, enough drivers came and went and it was our turn to exit the parking lot, But the maneuver was tight. A Palestinian noticed our struggle and hurried over to assist us - pointing my colleague driver to the right, left and eventually straight out of the lot.It has been nearly two decades since I had been in Ramallah, but truthfully nothing had changed. It was a city, like any city. There was nothing scary. Nothing dangerous.What was I expecting?A few years ago, I used to visit Bethlehem periodically after I met a Christian Arab tour guide who befriended me after a tour of the Church of the Nativity. I would ride into Bethlehem on the blue-and-white Palestinian buses. Each time, I would get worried I had missed my stop - just like I do when I ride the green Egged buses - and I would start to panic, asking the people sitting near me, “Can you remind me when to get off?”I would ask in English. Once, a rider got off the bus to show me where to cross the street to meet my guide, who would take me for coffee. The coffee is Bethlehem is so good. And the falafel and hummus smell so good, piping hot and smothered in tahini.No one looked at me funny in Bethlehem and I felt totally safe.Then, one day, I got out of the bus at the Checkpoint 300 with the other Arab Israeli and Palestinian riders for inspection - as I always did - but instead of grabbing my American passport, I accidentally pulled out my Israeli identity card. The soldier began to scream at me, “You’re Jewish!” They’ll kill you.”He would not let me get back on the bus to Jerusalem and left me instead at the checkpoint to find my way back to Jerusalem by hitchhiking.I remember breaking down in tears - I was terrified of this soldier.At the time, I so badly wanted to write a piece about standing at that checkpoint, about how humiliated I felt by that soldier. His anger and assumption that no Israeli could ever travel with Palestinians without getting killed is such a big part of our problem.No, I am not naive. As news editor, I am acutely aware there is no utopian dream. But I also believe we will never move forward if we don’t know each other and tell stories of coexistence.There are Palestinian medics that treat Israelis on West Bank roads after traffic accidents - more than the number that throw rocks or shoot at Israeli cars. There are countless examples of economic collaboration in the West Bank. And Israelis and Palestinians in these areas often shop at the same supermarkets and fill up their cars at the same gas stations.And Palestinians in Ramallah help Israelis like me find my way in and out of parking lots.Why don’t we talk about that?We have to get over the anger and pain for negotiations to be restarted and for the distance between the people of Jerusalem and Ramallah to be as close as the car drive is in kilometers.If anything, the visit to Ramallah underscored that.

