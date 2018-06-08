June 08 2018
Sivan, 25, 5778
Nasrallah: 'the whole world can not remove us from Syria'

When speaking to Israel, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that if Israel will continue the occupation a great war will come.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
June 8, 2018 20:08
1 minute read.
HEZBOLLAH SUPPORTERS carry a model of the Dome of the Rock during a rally in Beirut.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

"Jerusalem will return to the Palestinians," said terrorist group Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a speech aired by Al-Manar television station on Friday. 

Nasrallah spoke at an event marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) day held at the village of Maroun al-Ras located south-east of Beirut.

"We will not tel you (Jews) that we will throw you into the sea, yet we demand from the Israelis that they will return to the lands from which they came. If you continue with the occupation, the great war will come," he said, "and that would be the day in which we all will pray in Jerusalem."    

He also stated that nothing on earth - except a request from the Syrian government, will make Hezbollah pull forces out of Lebanon.

"We will be happy when [the fighters] will return to their villages and towns, so we do not have a fight with those who will have us stay or leave Syria. But even if the whole world would unite to remove us from Syria we would not depart," he said, "the only way to get us to leave is by Syria demanding us to do so."


