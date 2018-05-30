We’ll hit Iran anywhere in Syria, Netanyahu says

Israel plans to act against Iran anywhere in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday in the midst of talks with Russia over a new understanding with regard to Israel's aerial military actions in Syria.



“We will continue to act against [Iran’s] intention to establish a military presence in Syria opposite us, not just opposite the Golan Heights but anywhere in Syria,” Netanyahu said.





He spoke at a public event in Tel Aviv hours before Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman was scheduled to fly to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu.“The main focus of the security forces has been to prevent Iran and its proxies from entrenching themselves in Syria,” Liberman said.Talks on the issue of Syria are also ongoing between Russia and the United States. American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Syria.In a public statement, Lavrov called for the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces from Syria's southern border with Israel s soon as possible, the TASS news agency reported.Rebels control stretches of southwest Syria, bordering Israel in the Golan Heights, while Syrian army troops and allied Iran-backed militias hold territory nearby."We have well-known agreements concerning the southwestern de-escalation zone," Lavrov said while speaking Tuesday at the international Primakov Readings Forum in Moscow."Those agreements were concluded by Russia, the United States and Jordan. Israel was perfectly aware of them while they were still being drafted. They stipulate that the zone of de-escalation is expected to consolidate stability and that all non-Syrian forces must be pulled out of that area. I believe this must happen as soon as possible. This is precisely what we are busy with now in cooperation with our Jordanian and US counterparts,” he said, according to TASS.Israel has argued that the 2015 nuclear deal, which removed international sanctions against Iran, gave the Islamic Republic billions of dollars that were invested in regional military action, including in Syria.The US pulled out of the deal early in May, in hopes of pushing Iran to negotiate a better deal. The other five signatories to the deal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Russia are workmen to salvage the deal.Israel, which has long opposed the deal, is working to sway those countries, particularly Europe, to follow America’s lead.To underscore that message, Netanyahu plans to head to Germany, France and Great Britain next week to speak with his counterparts."Next week I am going to Germany, France and Britain. I will meet with Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, President [Emmanuel] Macron and Prime Minister [Theresa] May,” Netanyahu said in Tel Aviv.“I will present them with the latest strategic developments in our region, which are connected to the efforts to halt Iranian aggression in Syria and elsewhere,” Netanyahu said.Israel has contended that the deal strengthens Iran’s nuclear program rather than weakens it.“We will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu added.Reuters contributed to this report.