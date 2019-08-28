Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New Zealand suspends funding to UN aid agency for Palestinians

From January to June, New Zealand provided nearly $1.6 million to UNRWA.

By HENRY BENJAMIN/JTA
August 28, 2019 04:41
New Zealand flag and Parliament buildings

The current New Zealand flag flies on Parliament buildings in Wellington's Central Cusiness District on March 24, 2016.. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

The government of New Zealand has suspended funding to the United Nations’ aid agency for Palestinians.

The funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency is on hold until the release of the October report by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services on allegations against the agency including misconduct, corruption, links to terror groups, perpetuation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and anti-Semitism.

“We expect UNRWA to cooperate fully with the investigation under way and to report back on the investigation’s findings and recommendations,” the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement. “The Ministry will review the findings of the UN OIOS report once the investigation is complete and, after that point, will provide advice to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on future funding.”



From January to June, New Zealand provided nearly $1.6 million to UNRWA.



Last month, the Netherlands and Switzerland announced the suspension of funding for UNRWA following a damning report alleging corruption at the organization’s highest levels.


