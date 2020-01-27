The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nikki Haley: No. 1 priority of 'Deal of the Century' is Israel's security

"When the [PA] realizes that they don't have the backing they think they have, I think we might see a shift."

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 27, 2020 22:45
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at UN headquarters in New York (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at UN headquarters in New York
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Former US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley spoke at the Israel Center on Addictions event in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Monday evening, the event that instigated her visit to Israel, where she said that "The number one priority" of the "Deal of the Century" is "the national security of Israel."
"It is a plan that is doable. You deserve peace," she added. "I can tell you that Jared Kushner put a lot of time into it. It was very, very thoughtful."
Haley went on to insist that there is no danger of surrounding Arab countries such as Jordan cancelling their peace agreements with Israel. "The reason why I have hope is: Yes, the Palestinians have said they are not going to come to the table... but if the Arab countries don't run to the Palestinian side, they may see that they don't have the backing that they had before. Watch what the Arab countries do."
"When the [PA] realizes that they don't have the backing they think they have, I think we might see a shift," she concluded.
On Sunday evening, Haley told Channel 12 News that the "Deal of the Century" requires "two hands to clap," referring to the necessary cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians for the peace process to occur.
Haley, who took every opportunity to share her pleasure at being back in Israel, addressed the ongoing efforts against Israel in the United Nations, or as she called it, "this obsession over Israel."
"I believe after the 1967 war, they realized they will never be able to defeat Israel on the battlefield," Haley explained. She said that efforts then turned to defeating Israel diplomatically. "So when they said, 'vote against Israel'... countries voted against Israel because of the oil."
She additionally stated that she does not believe that other countries, not including the surrounding Arab countries, hate Israel. "Other countries are actually inspired by Israel. Once they see the country... their minds get changed."
Haley explained that the key during her time in the UN in helping Israel was not speaking about the country. "I would refuse to talk about Israel... and [other countries] followed suit."
At first, she explained, it was "truly amazing" to see countries in the UN continually bash Israel. She said that seeing Resolution 2334 on the "Palestinian territories occupied since 1967" pass as the US abstained bothered her.
"Everyone in the audience stood up and applauded, and there was Danny [Danon]," she said. "Danny was desperately trying to get a hold of the American ambassador to ask what was going on... I told Danny, 'Under my watch, that will never happen again.'"
"I think it's important that we continue to tell the story of Israel, not just about the plight with the Palestinians," Haley said. "I think Israel is so much more than the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
"They don't hate you as much as they think," she added.
"It was our sovereign right to put our embassy wherever we wanted," Haley added about the US decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2018. She explained that "if Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, which it is," then that is where the embassy should be.
She additionally addressed the "alarming" rise in antisemitism globally. "Anytime you see that kind of hate, you have to talk about it more, we have to educate," Haley said. "I also think that it's really important that we acknowledge antisemitism for what it is. Antisemitism is just like racim: it's hate."
"Everything has to stop when it comes to hate," she continued. "We have to really count on our public officials. The Jewish community is a little more reserved when this happens. When they feel uncomfortable, they should say something."
Haley explained that she, like many diaspora Jews, felt like her and her immigrant family, which had come from India, were just trying to fit into American society. "We weren't white enough to be white, we weren't black enough to be black."
Eventually, as Haley moved on to study accounting, she would complain to her mother about "how hard it was to make a dollar and how easy it was for the government to take it."
Haley, historically an outspoken supporter of the Jewish state, met earlier during her visit in Israel with IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the only national representative with which she met, to discuss the security threat of Iran.
She had come to Israel for the purpose of attending the event by the Israel Center on Addictions. "Everyone in this room knows someone that has an addiction, and what's so important [is that] we start to address this," Haley said. "We always talk about how strong Israel is. You're only as strong as the help of your people.
"Israel is one big family and you have to take care of each other," she concluded.
Haley additionally gave some advice on being a woman in power, insisting that the key is pushing through fear. "When you push through fear, you suddenly find out how strong you are on the other side. I think it's very important to always speak truth to power. It's important that you fight for what you believe in, even if you're fighting alone. And when that fails, wear some heels."


Tags Nikki Haley addiction Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by