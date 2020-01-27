Nikki Haley: No. 1 priority of 'Deal of the Century' is Israel's security

Former US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley spoke at the Israel Center on Addictions event in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Monday evening, the event that instigated her visit to Israel, where she said that "The number one priority" of the "Deal of the Century" is "the national security of Israel.""It is a plan that is doable. You deserve peace," she added. "I can tell you that Jared Kushner put a lot of time into it. It was very, very thoughtful." Haley went on to insist that there is no danger of surrounding Arab countries such as Jordan cancelling their peace agreements with Israel. "The reason why I have hope is: Yes, the Palestinians have said they are not going to come to the table... but if the Arab countries don't run to the Palestinian side, they may see that they don't have the backing that they had before. Watch what the Arab countries do.""When the [PA] realizes that they don't have the backing they think they have, I think we might see a shift," she concluded.On Sunday evening, Haley told Channel 12 News that the "Deal of the Century" requires "two hands to clap," referring to the necessary cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians for the peace process to occur.Haley, who took every opportunity to share her pleasure at being back in Israel, addressed the ongoing efforts against Israel in the United Nations, or as she called it, "this obsession over Israel.""I believe after the 1967 war, they realized they will never be able to defeat Israel on the battlefield," Haley explained. She said that efforts then turned to defeating Israel diplomatically. "So when they said, 'vote against Israel'... countries voted against Israel because of the oil."She additionally stated that she does not believe that other countries, not including the surrounding Arab countries, hate Israel. "Other countries are actually inspired by Israel. Once they see the country... their minds get changed."Haley explained that the key during her time in the UN in helping Israel was not speaking about the country. "I would refuse to talk about Israel... and [other countries] followed suit."At first, she explained, it was "truly amazing" to see countries in the UN continually bash Israel. She said that seeing Resolution 2334 on the "Palestinian territories occupied since 1967" pass as the US abstained bothered her."Everyone in the audience stood up and applauded, and there was Danny [Danon]," she said. "Danny was desperately trying to get a hold of the American ambassador to ask what was going on... I told Danny, 'Under my watch, that will never happen again.'""I think it's important that we continue to tell the story of Israel, not just about the plight with the Palestinians," Haley said. "I think Israel is so much more than the Israeli-Palestinian issue."They don't hate you as much as they think," she added."It was our sovereign right to put our embassy wherever we wanted," Haley added about the US decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2018. She explained that "if Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, which it is," then that is where the embassy should be.She additionally addressed the "alarming" rise in antisemitism globally. "Anytime you see that kind of hate, you have to talk about it more, we have to educate," Haley said. "I also think that it's really important that we acknowledge antisemitism for what it is. Antisemitism is just like racim: it's hate.""Everything has to stop when it comes to hate," she continued. "We have to really count on our public officials. The Jewish community is a little more reserved when this happens. When they feel uncomfortable, they should say something."Haley explained that she, like many diaspora Jews, felt like her and her immigrant family, which had come from India, were just trying to fit into American society. "We weren't white enough to be white, we weren't black enough to be black."Eventually, as Haley moved on to study accounting, she would complain to her mother about "how hard it was to make a dollar and how easy it was for the government to take it."Haley, historically an outspoken supporter of the Jewish state, met earlier during her visit in Israel with IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the only national representative with which she met, to discuss the security threat of Iran.She had come to Israel for the purpose of attending the event by the Israel Center on Addictions. "Everyone in this room knows someone that has an addiction, and what's so important [is that] we start to address this," Haley said. "We always talk about how strong Israel is. You're only as strong as the help of your people."Israel is one big family and you have to take care of each other," she concluded.Haley additionally gave some advice on being a woman in power, insisting that the key is pushing through fear. "When you push through fear, you suddenly find out how strong you are on the other side. I think it's very important to always speak truth to power. It's important that you fight for what you believe in, even if you're fighting alone. And when that fails, wear some heels."