One killed in Gaza, Hamas says ‘Israel will bear the consequences’

After a barrage of rockets were shot from Gaza at Israel, one of which hit a home in Sderot, the IDF struck terror targets in the Strip.



Gaza health officials claim that a 27-year-old was killed in the airstrike and two others were injured. According to Reuters, the man was initially taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. At the time of the strike, the three men were in a militant training camp, though it was not clear if he was a civilian or a gunman, Reuters reported.

In response to rockets fired at Israel, we struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza including:



naval force & training compounds

compound with anti-missile simulator

weapon manufacturing & storage sites

underground infrastructures



Terror targets civilians

We target terror. pic.twitter.com/FkLUqWFGfm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 2, 2019

Hamas responded to the airstrikes saying that “Israel will bear the consequences.”“The Israeli attacks against demonstrators and our people in Gaza are a continuation of crime and Israeli aggression against our people and against its courageous resistance,” Hamas wrote in a statement, according to Ynet.Palestinians have started circulating photos of the damage the airstrikes caused in Gaza.After the airstrikes the IDF tweeted its list of targets, saying “In response to rockets fired at Israel, we struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza including: naval force & training compounds, compound with anti-missile simulator, weapon manufacturing & storage sites [and] underground infrastructures.”The IDF then said, “Terror targets civilians, we target terror.”While the IDF blamed Hamas for the rockets fired at Israel, no particular group in Gaza has claimed responsibility, Reuters reported.

