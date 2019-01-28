Outrage as UAE gives all its 'gender balance' awards to men

Major Mariam al-Mansouri, the United Arab Emirates' first female pilot to fly an F-16 fighter jet..
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BEIRUT - The United Arab Emirates vice-president boasted of the country's "significant progress" on gender equality as he handed out awards for promoting equal opportunity. The only trouble was - all of them went to men.
Social media users were quick to mock after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and vice-president and prime minister of the UAE, tweeted the awards announcement late on Sunday with a series of pictures of men.
"Great to see Dubai promoting and rewarding the promotion of gender balance, but there is something missing in these photos ... cannot put my finger on it ...." posted one on Twitter.
"Sorry which genders are they balancing? We see only one," posted another.
The Dubai government media office and the UAE government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The World Economic Forum ranked the UAE 121st out of 149 countries by gender equality in education, health and participation in politics and the economy in a 2018 report.
Last December, the UAE decided that women should make up half its semi-elected advisory body when it is renewed this year.
This will increase the number of women on the UAE council, which expresses opinion about public issues including bills and government budgets, but has no role in forming or dismissing cabinets or ministers, from nine to 20.
Critics say the UAE's laws are still highly discriminatory. Marital rape is not a crime while domestic violence is permitted as long as "assault does not exceed the limits of Islamic law", according to Human Rights Watch.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>