The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA: 17 Palestinians recovered from coronavirus

'Beginning of victory over the pandemic'

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 20, 2020 14:18
Palestinian women work in a sanitiser factory amid precautions against the coronavirus, in Hebron in the West Bank March 12, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Palestinian women work in a sanitiser factory amid precautions against the coronavirus, in Hebron in the West Bank March 12, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Seventeen Palestinians who were diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month have recovered from the disease, Palestinian Authority Minister of Health Mai Alkaila announced on Friday.
The 17 Palestinians who were in quarantine at the Angel Hotel in Bet Jala, near Bethlehem, have recovered from the disease, Alkaila said.
“I congratulate the patients, their families and the general public for the recovery of the 17 citizens,” Alkaila added.
Another 19 Palestinians who were in quarantine after coming in contact with patients infected with the virus have tested negative for the disease, she said.
The 17 Palestinians were placed in quarantine at the hotel after coming in contact with Greek tourists, some of whom tested positive for the virus upon their return to Greece earlier this month.
Bethlehem and the nearby towns of Bet Jala and Bet Sahour remain in lockdown after the first cases of coronavirus were discovered earlier this month. PA security forces have imposed severe restrictions on movement between the three areas. In addition, all entrances to Bethlehem, Bet Jala and Bet Sahour have been completely sealed off by PA security forces.
The health minister said that the Palestinians who recovered from the disease would be permitted to return to their homes on condition that they remain in self-isolation for 14 days.
Alkaila said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the PA-controlled areas was 48, including the 17 patients who recovered from the disease.
She revealed that a Palestinian form the town of Salfit, near Nablus, who returned recently from Pakistan, has been diagnosed with the disease and is now in quarantine.
“This is the beginning of victory over the coronavirus,” Alkaila said. “We are still at the beginning of the road. We have workers returning from Israel who need to be examined.”
She said the Palestinians have 120 ventilators and are hoping to increase the number to 250.


Tags Palestinian Authority Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by