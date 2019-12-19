PA looking into death of Palestinian student in Germany

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced that is following up on the case of a Palestinian student from a village near the West Bank town of Jenin who was found dead by German police a few days ago, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.The foreign ministry is working with the Palestinian Embassy to Germany and the relevant German authorities to look into the case of Mohammad Imad As'ous, a resident of the Palestinian village of Muthalath al-Shuhada, located southwest of Jenin. As'ous was studying in Germany and went missing about a month ago. The ministry is currently waiting for a final report by the German police and forensics before coordinating with relatives of As'ous to bring the body home.