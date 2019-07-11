Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PA prepared to resume contacts with U.S. if it commits to peace ‘references’

The Palestinian Authority cut ties with the U.S. administration following Trump's embassy announcement in December 2017.

By
July 11, 2019 21:17
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (third left) and oth

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (third left) and other members of the new government attend the swearing-in ceremony in Ramallah last month.. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The Palestinians are prepared to resume contacts with the US administration if it declares its commitment to the “references” of the peace process, Palestinian Authority presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said on Thursday.

Abu Rudaineh’s statement came in response to recent remarks by US administration officials criticizing Palestinian leaders for their responsibility for the continued stalemate in the peace process.

“The PLO affirms that it has never rejected any negotiations or initiatives to achieve peace based in the two-state solution,” Abu Rudaineh said in a statement. Such a solution, he said, must be based on the “borders of June 4, 1967, and within the framework of international legitimacy resolutions and the [2002] Arab Peace Initiative, which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory.”

The PLO, the spokesman added, the PA “is fully prepared to resume relations and contacts with the US administration if it declares its commitment to these references.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Hosni Mubarak
July 11, 2019
Egypt detains man behind pro-Mubarak Facebook page

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings