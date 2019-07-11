PA prepared to resume contacts with U.S. if it commits to peace ‘references’

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (third left) and other members of the new government attend the swearing-in ceremony in Ramallah last month..
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Palestinians are prepared to resume contacts with the US administration if it declares its commitment to the “references” of the peace process, Palestinian Authority presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said on Thursday.
Abu Rudaineh’s statement came in response to recent remarks by US administration officials criticizing Palestinian leaders for their responsibility for the continued stalemate in the peace process.
“The PLO affirms that it has never rejected any negotiations or initiatives to achieve peace based in the two-state solution,” Abu Rudaineh said in a statement. Such a solution, he said, must be based on the “borders of June 4, 1967, and within the framework of international legitimacy resolutions and the [2002] Arab Peace Initiative, which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory.”
The PLO, the spokesman added, the PA “is fully prepared to resume relations and contacts with the US administration if it declares its commitment to these references.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>