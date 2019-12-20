The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) has announced that is uncovered a 50-person terror network operating out of the West Bank in cooperation with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP).The statement by the Shin Bet named multiple PFLP leaders that were linked to non-governmental organizations, several of which receive direct funding from the United Nations.Of those named in the report included, Samer Arbid of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Walid Hanatsheh of the Health Work Committees, Abdel Razep Farraj also of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Itiraf Hajaj (Rimawi) of the Bisan Center and Khalida Jarrar former vice president of Addameer - who according to Jarrar's indictment, heads the PFLP in the West Bank as of June 2016.Many of these NGOs receive taxpayer funding from Europe and other nations - several of the alleged terrorists have work as financial directors, accountants or fundraising directors in the past for these many of these organizations - including Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Spain, the European Commission and UN-OCHA.Arbid according to reports, is the alleged leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist cell responsible for murdering 17-year-old Rina Shnerb near Dolev in August - injuring her father and brother. Arbid is considered one of the PFLP’s top officials in Ramallah, and was previously arrested for preparing PFLP explosive devices during the Second Intifada.According to the Shin Bet, Arbid prepared the explosive device and detonated it when he saw the Shnerb family approaching the Dolev spring in September. Arbid was hospitalized in serious condition after collapsing while being interrogated by security forces.A week later, security forces arrested another named terrorist in the report, Hanatsheh, at his home in the village of al-Tireh outside of Ramallah.Hanatsheh, who acts as Finance and Administration Manager for the Health Work Committees (HWC), has been a member of the PFLP since the Second Intifada and has been arrested by Israel several times before for his membership in the terror group. The Shin Bet said that he served as Arbid’s commander and head of the PFLP’s military wing.“Evidence suggests that intelligence gathering prior to the attack began several weeks before its realization,” the Shin Bet said, adding that the cell members visited the area of the spring on various occasions to outline the attack before they presented the plan to Arbid and received his approval.The night before the Dolev attack, the cell members made their way north of Ein Bubin Spring armed with guns and explosives. Arbid left with the explosive device while he drove back towards Ramallah to leave his vehicle miles from the scene of the attack.About an hour later, Hanatasha, who funded the attack, drove Arbid back to where the other cell members were waiting and left. Members of the cell led by Arbid then walked for two hours towards the spring where they placed the explosive device near the entrance to the spring and went up to a spot overlooking the place.After several hours of waiting, the squad members noticed the Shnerb family approaching and passed the message to Arbid who pressed the trigger leading the powerful charge to explode as the family members walked by.Following the attack, the cell members escaped to Ramallah where they split up.Another arrested cell, Farraj, was arrested in October of this year and indicted on 4 counts of terrorism in Israeli court, after being released from prison the year before. Farraj worked as the Administrative Manager at Union of Agricultural Work Committees for multiple years.According to the reports, his arrest stemmed from the recruitment of PLFP members to the terrorist organization while working for the NGO. He was reportedly made aware of "attacks and attempted attacks" to be performed by PLFP members, and possessed details pertaining to the cell's weapons and explosives cache.Another named terrorist Rimawi, known as the Bisan Center's director as well as the Executive Director for the Bisan Center for Research & Development, was arrested in September of 2019 for being a PFLP member who “posed a security threat" to Israeli citizens while using responsibilities as an NGO director to further the wishes of the PFLP.Finally, Khaleda Jarrar who was also imprisoned a number of times for her involvement in PFLP activities and who has emerged as the head of the PFLP in the West Bank responsible for all the organization’s activities, was arrested early October at her home in Ramallah by the IDF.In the past few years, she was arrested several times by the IDF on charges of “incitement and involvement in terror.”Jarrar, who is also known as Um Yafa, was sentenced in 2015 to 15 months in prison, but was released in June 2016 after an international campaign on her behalf.She was then rearrested again in 2017 and placed under administrative detention for six months, which was renewed a number of times until February 2019 when she was finally released from Israeli prison, making her way back to the West Bank, resuming her previous responsibilities as a member of the PFLP.Jarrar’s daughter, Yafa, said her mother was arrested from when “over 70 soldiers raided [their] home” around 3 a.m.Jarrar was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in January 2006 as one of the PFLP’s three members. Her arrest is in the context of an Israeli security crackdown on PFLP officials and members after last August’s terrorist attack in which 17-year-old Israeli teenager Rina Schnerb was killed.All terrorists involved in constructing and detonating the explosive device that killed Shnerb near the settlement of Dolev were members of the PFLP.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.