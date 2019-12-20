The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian NGO employees arrested as a part of Shin Bet crackdown of PFLP

The statement by the Shin Bet named multiple PFLP leaders that were linked to non-governmental organizations, several of which receive direct funding from the United Nations.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 20:34
Palestinian parliamentarian Khalida Jarrar (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian parliamentarian Khalida Jarrar
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) has announced that is uncovered a 50-person terror network operating out of the West Bank in cooperation with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP).
The statement by the Shin Bet named multiple PFLP leaders that were linked to non-governmental organizations, several of which receive direct funding from the United Nations.
Of those named in the report included, Samer Arbid of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Walid Hanatsheh of the Health Work Committees, Abdel Razep Farraj also of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Itiraf Hajaj (Rimawi) of the Bisan Center and Khalida Jarrar former vice president of Addameer - who according to Jarrar's indictment, heads the PFLP in the West Bank as of June 2016.
Many of these NGOs receive taxpayer funding from Europe and other nations - several of the alleged terrorists have work as financial directors, accountants or fundraising directors in the past for these many of these organizations - including Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Spain, the European Commission and UN-OCHA.
Arbid according to reports, is the alleged leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist cell responsible for murdering 17-year-old Rina Shnerb near Dolev in August - injuring her father and brother. Arbid is considered one of the PFLP’s top officials in Ramallah, and was previously arrested for preparing PFLP explosive devices during the Second Intifada.
According to the Shin Bet, Arbid prepared the explosive device and detonated it when he saw the Shnerb family approaching the Dolev spring in September. Arbid was hospitalized in serious condition after collapsing while being interrogated by security forces.
A week later, security forces arrested another named terrorist in the report, Hanatsheh, at his home in the village of al-Tireh outside of Ramallah.
Hanatsheh, who acts as Finance and Administration Manager for the Health Work Committees (HWC), has been a member of the PFLP since the Second Intifada and has been arrested by Israel several times before for his membership in the terror group. The Shin Bet said that he served as Arbid’s commander and head of the PFLP’s military wing.
“Evidence suggests that intelligence gathering prior to the attack began several weeks before its realization,” the Shin Bet said, adding that the cell members visited the area of the spring on various occasions to outline the attack before they presented the plan to Arbid and received his approval.
The night before the Dolev attack, the cell members made their way north of Ein Bubin Spring armed with guns and explosives. Arbid left with the explosive device while he drove back towards Ramallah to leave his vehicle miles from the scene of the attack.
About an hour later, Hanatasha, who funded the attack, drove Arbid back to where the other cell members were waiting and left. Members of the cell led by Arbid then walked for two hours towards the spring where they placed the explosive device near the entrance to the spring and went up to a spot overlooking the place.
After several hours of waiting, the squad members noticed the Shnerb family approaching and passed the message to Arbid who pressed the trigger leading the powerful charge to explode as the family members walked by.
Following the attack, the cell members escaped to Ramallah where they split up.
Another arrested cell, Farraj, was arrested in October of this year and indicted on 4 counts of terrorism in Israeli court, after being released from prison the year before. Farraj worked as the Administrative Manager at Union of Agricultural Work Committees for multiple years.
According to the reports, his arrest stemmed from the recruitment of PLFP members to the terrorist organization while working for the NGO. He was reportedly made aware of "attacks and attempted attacks" to be performed by PLFP members, and possessed details pertaining to the cell's weapons and explosives cache.
Another named terrorist Rimawi, known as the Bisan Center's director as well as the Executive Director for the Bisan Center for Research & Development, was arrested in September of 2019 for being a PFLP member who “posed a security threat" to Israeli citizens while using responsibilities as an NGO director to further the wishes of the PFLP.
Finally, Khaleda Jarrar who was also imprisoned a number of times for her involvement in PFLP activities and who has emerged as the head of the PFLP in the West Bank responsible for all the organization’s activities, was arrested early October at her home in Ramallah by the IDF.
In the past few years, she was arrested several times by the IDF on charges of “incitement and involvement in terror.”
Jarrar, who is also known as Um Yafa, was sentenced in 2015 to 15 months in prison, but was released in June 2016 after an international campaign on her behalf.
She was then rearrested again in 2017 and placed under administrative detention for six months, which was renewed a number of times until February 2019 when she was finally released from Israeli prison, making her way back to the West Bank, resuming her previous responsibilities as a member of the PFLP.
Jarrar’s daughter, Yafa, said her mother was arrested from when “over 70 soldiers raided [their] home” around 3 a.m.
Jarrar was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in January 2006 as one of the PFLP’s three members. Her arrest is in the context of an Israeli security crackdown on PFLP officials and members after last August’s terrorist attack in which 17-year-old Israeli teenager Rina Schnerb was killed.
All terrorists involved in constructing and detonating the explosive device that killed Shnerb near the settlement of Dolev were members of the PFLP.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Terror Attack Palestinian terrorism Palestinian Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by