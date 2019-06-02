Palestinian leadership condemns 'storming of holy Al-Aqsa mosque' by settlers

The Dome of the Rock mosque is seen during the sunset at the al-Aqsa mosque compound. (photo credit: SAEED QAQ/NURPHOTO VIA AFP)

The Palestinian leadership has condemned "the storming of the holy Al-Aqsa mosque" earlier Sunday morning by "hundreds of extremist Israeli settlers" accompanied by "Israeli occupation forces."





"Through these inflammatory and irresponsible actions, Israel is attempting to normalize the unacceptable raids of Israeli settlers and the restrictions imposed on the right to freedom of worship for Palestinian Muslims, especially during these holy Ramadan days," said Palestinian leader Dr. Hanan Ashrawi in a press release. "This is a dangerous and irresponsible course of action that exacerbating religious tensions and threatens to further destabilize the situation on the ground.

Following the report that Jews will be allowed to enter the Temple Mount for Jerusalem Day, riots broke out on the Temple Mount on Sunday, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Maj.-Gen. Doron Yedid, ordered the police to enter the Temple Mount and take care of the rioters.

As the police attempted to enter the place, Arab worshipers began throwing stones, chairs and other objects at the forces. The forces responded with riot dispersal means.

Jews are generally forbidden to enter the compound during the last days of the month of Ramadan. The police, however, allowed the entrance of Jews especially for Jerusalem Day.

After the riots subsided, Jews slowly began entering the area.

"Israel has kept Jerusalem hostage to its illegal practices and de facto separation from the rest of the occupied Palestinian Territory for fifty-two years by imposing severe restrictions on Palestinians’ access to Jerusalem and its Christian and Muslim holy sites," Ahrawi said. "To achieve this de facto separation, Israel employs a triple siege of expanding illegal settlements, the annexation wall, and checkpoints in addition ongoing demolitions of Palestinian homes and other practices that deny Palestinians access to Jerusalem and undermine the fabric of society, including access to family, as well as cultural, economic, and health institutions.

"The international community has a responsibility to confront these practices, including the recent approval of over 800 settlement units that would complete the ring of settlements surrounding Jerusalem and separating it from its natural Palestinian surrounding," she concluded.

Alon Einhorn contributed to this report.

