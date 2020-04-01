Palestinian university produces model for inexpensive respirator

Professor Imad Abu Kishek, President of the Palestinian Al-Quds University, announced on Wednesday that the university has succeeded in producing a fully computerized model of a respiratory machine for treating coronavirus patients. The new device, he said, was produced by a team of university doctors and engineers who had begun work on it after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Its production cost is low and the device is easy to can be carried around easily. Kishek said that the new system has successfully passed the medical and technical tests supervised by a joint team from the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Engineering at Al-Quds University.He said that the qualitative addition to the new machine produced by the university lies in its dependence on locally available components. Kishek added that the new respirator works in a fully computing system, provides various types of breathing support and is intended for use in intensive care units.According to the university president, the process of producing a device on the basis of the model will begin immediately after it’s approved by the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health.Al-Quds University said that PA President Mahmoud Abbas contacted its president and congratulated him and the university on “this great scientific and humanitarian achievement.”Al-Quds University, based in the West Bank town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, was established in 1995. It has 15 faculties and 29 institutes and centers, among them the first Palestinian Medical School and the first Research Center for Nanotechnology.